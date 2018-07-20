DES MOINES, Iowa – An unknown number of people were injured Thursday afternoon in Iowa when a tornado hit an agricultural equipment manufacturing facility.

The storm damaged the Vermeer Corp. plant in Pella, about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.

"There were some injuries that were transported to local hospitals," Pella police Lt. Shane Cox told reporters outside Vermeer's headquarters.

Cox said he did not have a number of people hurt or the extent of injuries.

"Our main priority is making sure anyone who was injured is getting the help they need," he said.

Aerial view of extensive tornado damage to production plants Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Vermeer Corp., a farm and construction equipment manufacturer in Pella, Iowa. Emergency workers were treating injured workers and visitors.

Vince Newendorp, a Vermeer spokesman, said the east side of the facility sustained the worst damage. Employees had taken shelter before the storm hit, he said.

Liz Sporrer, another company spokeswoman, said emergency workers were treating injured workers and visitors.

Damage to the business is extensive, she said.

“We’re carefully walking through, making sure everyone is getting taken care of,” Sporrer said.

Juli Van Zante, a Pella resident, walked past the Vermeer facilities Thursday afternoon after she heard about the tornado.

“Just a bunch of mangled buildings and cars upside down and into each other,” she said of what she saw. “It’s unreal.”

A Vermeer spokesperson said that the tornado hit as the company was hosting an annual event that brought about 400 customers and businesses to the facility from around the world.

“Our No. 1 priority is to get team members safely home,” Sporrer said.

The company employs about 2,500 workers in Pella; about 3,000 globally.

Elsewhere in Iowa, no significant injuries or deaths were reported in Bondurant, though the town faced significant damage.

“Multiple homes, multiple families displaced. Extensive, extensive damage, just got destroyed in a couple of areas,” said Lt. Rich Blaylock Polk County’s sheriff’s office spokesman.

Reports to the National Weather Service indicated that the Marshalltown area had suffered "catastrophic damage" form tornadoes Thursday. Severe storms flipped vehicles, ripped off the tops of buildings and demolished trees and power lines.

There was little warning that dangerous severe weather was possible Thursday afternoon; no tornado watch was announced until after an initial tornado warning was issued for Polk County.

A number of supercell storms suddenly formed over Iowa, taking weather forecasters at the National Weather Service in Des Moines by surprise, the Associated Press reported.

Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the service in Des Moines, said Thursday afternoon that forecasting models produced in the morning showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms later in the day.

"This morning, it didn't look like tornadic supercells were possible," Krull said. "If anything, we were expecting we could get some large hail, if strong storms developed."

