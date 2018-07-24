636680432866858283--RDH3247.jpg
Tourists from Holland read fire maps at Tunnel View.
Ron Holman

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Tourists, residents and some park employees were asked to leave Tuesday as heavy smoke settled into Yosemite National Park.

Officials announced they will close California 41 before Tunnel View, the road that goes north from Fresno into the heart of the park, at the height of summer tourist season.  

Yosemite Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he can count on one hand how many times the park has closed. He called the highway "main artery" into the park, certainly from Southern California.

But as the Ferguson Fire, which began the night of July 13, continues to spread across mountainsides near Yosemite National Park, concern is mounting among officials. 

The closure will be between Tunnel View and Chilnualna Falls and will last until Sunday. California 120 will remain open unless the fire pushes more closures. 

"That is a crazy thing to manage with 2,000 people here right now," Reynolds said during a public meeting Tuesday morning. "Highway 41 is going to become a very dangerous place." 

Tourists can stay overnight but need get out by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

On Tuesday morning, visitors Brad Lyons and Courtney Richard stopped for photos at Tunnel View, the spot where park visitors typically can take in Yosemite Valley and its famous landmarks, including El Capitan and Half Dome.

The pair had traveled from St. Louis and Tulsa to visit the park for the first time, they said.

As they stood at the edge of Tunnel View, they could hardly make out the far reaching mountains, which they said eerily resembled ghost ships in the distance. What was going to be a three-day visit quickly turned into two as Yosemite Valley filled with smoke and ash.

“When we saw that the visitor’s center was closed, we knew it had to be bad,” Lyons said. “(Park rangers) told us the air quality inside (the center) was just as bad as outside.”

071218YosemiteFalls2.jpg
Yosemite Falls on July 12, 2018, before smoke from the Ferguson Fire filled the Yosemite Valley floor.
Courtesy of Emerson Lyons

The fire, which started near California 140 east of El Portal, California, has been burning in the Sierra National Forest, causing heavy smoke to fill the park.

Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads, firefighters said. Crews from across the USA are helping local firefighters battle the blaze, which has scorched 57 square miles, an area larger than the city of San Francisco. 

Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. 

Once tourists are evacuated from the park, officials will decide whether employees also should leave. 

Firefighters have contained about 25 percent of the blaze. 

Follow Calley Cederlof and Sheyanne N. Romero on Twitter: @calleyc_vtd and @Sheyanne_VTD

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

