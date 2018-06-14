Investigation finds no sign Comey was in the tank for Clinton

President Trump, and a number of his supporters, have long contended that then-FBI director James Comey and other elements within the agency protected Hillary Clinton from criminal charges for her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. So, the Justice Department had Inspector General Michael Horowitiz dig into the FBI’s handling of the case. His finding: By breaking with FBI norms and publicly commenting on the case, Comey "negatively impacted the perception of the FBI," but he did not act out of political bias. So will this put the whole affair behind us? Don’t bet on it. The detail that agent Peter Strzok — who helped oversee the Clinton investigation and was a part of Mueller’s team before being kicked off — texted that "we’ll stop" Trump from becoming president is sure to add fuel to the already raging conspiracy theory that "deep state" operatives are working against Trump. And some GOP conservatives still want a second special counsel to look into the handling of the Clinton email case.

Don't plan your voting day outfit yet

The Supreme Court ruled that overly broad state laws that ban political messages inside polling places are unconstitutional. The 7-2 decision struck down a century-old Minnesota law that prohibited political apparel, but only because it didn't specify what sort of messages are and aren't allowed. The current law had left too much up to the whim of temporary polling place officials. "The problem is that so many things have political connotations," Justice Samuel Alito said in February. "There are always going to be hard calls." All 50 states regulate election campaign clothing in and around polling places.

SAT gets dropped by the most prominent university yet

In rough news for all you standardized test enthusiasts, the University of Chicago announced Thursday that starting with the Class of 2023, it will no longer require applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores. Several smaller liberal arts colleges — and a few first-tier research universities — have already taken the step, but the move from the University of Chicago (ranked #3 in the U.S. News & World Report’s national university rankings) marks a watershed moment in the higher education world.

New York has a birthday present for Trump

New York's attorney general is seeking to shut down President Trump's charitable foundation, accusing the president of using the charity to advance his self-interests and boost his 2016 presidential campaign. The lawsuit has a long list of apparent law-breaking over more than a decade and asks a judge to force the foundation, Trump and his family to pay $2.8 million in restitution. The president wasted little time responding to the lawsuit, calling it "ridiculous" and taking to Twitter to vow he would not settle the case.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Things got ugly quick at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is underway and carnage is the word of the day at Shinnecock Hills as a number of fan-favorites are already in trouble, including Tiger Woods who started the tournament off with a triple-bogey. Ouch.

A Stalin-era Gulag survivor never saw her husband again. USA TODAY found him.

A forbidden love affair in Josef Stalin's Soviet Union resulted in the imprisonment of Lyudmila Khachatryan. She was sent to one of the dictator's notorious forced labor camps, known as Gulags, for falling in love with, and then secretly marrying, a Yugoslavian military officer. She never saw her husband, Radojica Cukerić, again, and for more than 70 years that was mostly the end of their story. Until his granddaughter was alerted to a story published in USA TODAY of a woman who sounded a lot like the "Lyudmila" she had grown up hearing her grandfather talk about.

