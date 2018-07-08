Fourteen people were injured by falling hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to the fire department. Two zoo animals, a duck and a vulture, were killed by the hail storm.

Over 3,400 people were stranded at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after a barrage of hail damaged hundreds of vehicles and sent five people to nearby hospitals. Nine others were treated and released, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

None of the 3,400 people who were at the zoo on Monday when the storm hit were allowed to drive their cars and were instead bussed to nearby Cheyenne Mountain High School to a Red Cross Evacuation Center.

Hail the size of baseballs lie on the ground near The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a storm hit parts of El Paso County, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

About 300 cars were not driveable due to the hail that fell - some reaching up to 4 inches in diameter (about the size of a softball), according to a spokesperson for the zoo.

Guests at the zoo mainly took shelter on their own under whatever was nearby, the spokesperson said.

While a pair of animals are confirmed dead, the zoo is still checking the other animals in its exhibits for potential injuries. Staff there acted quickly to shelter and protect as many animals as they could.

Several children who attended the zoo camp on Monday weren't hurt, according to a tweet from the fire department. The children were taken to the evacuation center.

The zoo sustained severe infrastructure damage due to the storm and will be closed on Tuesday. At this point, it's not immediately clear if the zoo will be able to reopen on Wednesday.

Skylights and windows in several buildings were destroyed.

Buses were taking people from the zoo to the high school and as of 5:45 p.m. around three busloads of people remained at the zoo waiting for evacuation.

