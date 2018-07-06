Looking to save on your monthly cell phone bill? Sprint hopes so.

The nation's fourth-largest wireless carrier introduced a new plan on Thursday aimed at stealing customers from its rival carriers. The limited-time offer: Bring your device and phone number to Sprint and they'll give you unlimited cell phone service for $15 per month.

The new deal, available starting tomorrow, promises significant monthly savings for up to five lines. At $60 for four lines, it is $40 cheaper per month that the $100 Sprint currently charges for four lines of its Unlimited Freedom plan. Rivals AT&T and Verizon each charge $160 for their cheapest unlimited plans.

T-Mobile, who Sprint is in the process of merging with, also charges $160 per month for four lines, though it includes taxes and fees.

The deal, which Sprint is calling "Unlimited Kickstart," is even more notable for a single line which rarely gets promotions from carriers. Sprint's $15 per month offering is significantly cheaper than AT&T ($65 per month), T-Mobile ($70 per) and Verizon's ($75 per) cheapest offerings.

Unlimited talk, text and data are included in the plan with data treated at the same speeds as they would be with Sprint's regular plans. All one needs to take advantage of the deal is switch over the phone and phone numbers they would use from one of the rival carriers.

This is not the first time Sprint has gotten aggressive to try and attract customers. Last year the company offered Verizon users a free year if they switched. Unlike that deal, however, Sprint will not be raising the price after year one.

Instead, it plans to let customers keep the $15 per month rate for at least the foreseeable future, Allan Samson, Sprint's senior vice president of acquisition marketing, tells USA TODAY.

Now for the caveats.

This deal doesn't include mobile hotspot for tethering, free Hulu or the ability to lease phones on monthly installment plans from Sprint. For that, you will need to pay Sprint's full unlimited plan price.

You also will need to bring your phone with you when you switch, and if you want a new device you would need to pay full price at Sprint or finance it elsewhere such as through Apple's monthly financing option for iPhones or Samsung's monthly financing for Galaxies.

Sprint will not be buying you out of your installment plan if you are currently are paying off a device with a rival carrier. And if your device, such as an older iPhone, isn't compatible with Sprint's network you would need to pay full price for the phone or buy it elsewhere.

Current Sprint customers, including those at Boost or Virgin Mobile, are also not eligible.

Sprint also will only be offering the plan for a few weeks, so those interested will need to act quickly.

