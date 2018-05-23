WASHINGTON — President Trump is escalating his rhetorical war against the agencies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, referring to them as the "criminal deep state" in a series of Wednesday morning tweets.

"SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!" Trump said.

Trump is referring to reports that the FBI and CIA relied on a retired Cambridge University professor to give them information on his contacts with two Trump campaign associates, who are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has been pushing back against the Mueller probe ever since the special counsel was appointed to head the investigation after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last year. He's denied his campaign colluded with Russian agents seeking to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and described the probe as a "WITCH HUNT" again Wednesday.

The president is also pressuring the FBI and CIA to turn over to Congress documents related to their dealings with confidential sources in the Russia probe. Summoning law enforcement and intelligence officials to the White House on Monday, he instructed them to meet Thursday with congressional Republicans seeking the documents.

In an appearance on ABC's The View on Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said U.S. agents weren't spying on Trump — they were spying on Russia. And he said Trump should be happy that those agents were trying to protect his campaign from foreign interference.

"No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!" Trump said in one tweet.

The Cambridge professor, Stefan Halper, is a longtime foreign policy consultant who has served in Republican administrations. He also received contracts from a Pentagon think tank during the Obama administration for work apparently unrelated to the Russia investigation.

"If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Follow the money!"

