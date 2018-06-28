LOS ANGELES — Harlan Ellison, the pugnacious author of "A Boy and His Dog" and the "Star Trek" episode "City of the Edge of Forever," who lambasted society in nightmare fiction and stinging essays for half a century, has died. He was 84.

Bill Schafer, an editor at the author's publisher, Subterranean Press, told The Associated Press that Ellison died Wednesday.

Christine Valada, a family friend, tweeted about his death at the behest of his widow, Susan.

"Susan Ellison has asked me to announce the passing of writer Harlan Ellison, in his sleep, earlier today. “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”— HE, 1934-2018," her tweet said.

The curmudgeonly Ellison was born in 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, was expelled from Ohio State University for slugging a professor who criticized his writing, and began his career in New York in the 1950s.

He was best-known and lauded for his science fiction, but his prolific published work over the decades included more than 1,700 short stories, novellas, screenplays, comic book scripts, teleplays, essays, and criticism covering literature, film, television, and print media. He won numerous awards including multiple Hugos, Nebulas and Edgars.

He also labored in Hollywood writing for TV, including "The Flying Nun," "Route 66," "The Outer Limits," and, memorably, "Star Trek."

His 1967 "Trek" episode in the first season, "The City on the Edge of Forever," had the Enterprise stars traveling back in time to 1930s New York and making the mistake of altering history. Capt. Kirk falls for a pacifist, famously played by Joan Collins, but realizes that he must allow her to die in the past if he wants to preserve his future.

The episode is considered by Trekkies to be one of the original series' best. It won prestigious awards but Ellison never liked how it turned out due to multiple rewrites. He even wrote a book about his work on the episode in which he complained he wasn't paid enough.

In March 2009, he sued CBS Television Studios, seeking 25% of net receipts from merchandising, publishing, and other income from the episode since 1967.

"It ain't about the 'principle,' friend, it's about the money! Pay me! I'm doing it for the 35-year-long disrespect and the money!", Ellison growled in a press statement. Seven months later the suit was settled; Ellison claimed he was satisfied with the outcome.

Some of Ellison's most popular works were surrealistic fantasies set in grisly worlds run by totalitarians and conformists. Some were humorous; many were shockingly graphic.

"A Boy and His Dog" portrays a world devastated by nuclear war. Its hero is a young thug lured to an underground community who rebels against its sterility. The novella was the basis for a 1975 cult movie starring a young Don Johnson.

In October, in a podcast about a new biography of Ellison, Wired called the author "sci-fi's most controversial figure" thanks to his "long history of inappropriate behavior." Author Nat Segaloff tried to capture both sides of Ellison in his new biography. "A Lit Fuse: The Provocative Life of Harlan Ellison."

“Let’s face it, a lot of people don’t like Harlan,” Segaloff said in the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast, “and I wanted to try to get to as many of those people as possible to make a rounded interview.”

As best-selling horror master Stephen King put it in a tweet Thursday:

"There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be. Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there's an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking down names."

As other tweeters noted, Ellison's excoriating view of his fellow occupants of the galaxy could be summed up in one of his most famous quotes.

"The two most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity."

