A detailed model of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge provides an early look at the new 14-acre land. To accommodate its ongoing construction (it will open May 2019), several attractions were temporarily closed, including the Disneyland Railroad and Rivers of America.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The galaxy that seems so far, far away just got a little closer.

On Tuesday, Disney announced Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a highly anticipated themed land under construction, will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland and in late fall 2019 at Disney World.

Until the announcement, officials only had said the new land would open next year.

No specific date summer date was announced for the Disneyland opening. But if past summer openings are any indication, look for Galaxy's Edge to open in late June.

Rocky spires and futuristic domes are rising behind Critter Country at Disneyland, the new land revealing itself one feature at a time.

Galaxy's Edge will immerse visitors in the Star Wars universe, transporting them to a remote trading outpost largely ignored by warring factions. It will feature two major attractions:

One allowing guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The other dropping riders into the middle of a battle.

Expect cutting-edge video techniques to power each attraction.

Even as Galaxy's Edge approaches, Disneyland is making changes, both large and small, in anticipation.

Recent projects have shifted queues for Dumbo the Flying Elephant and It's a Small World, efforts that will improve traffic flows near the attractions. Similar changes have been made in Adventureland to ease choke points.

In June, work starts on a new luxury resort to open next year in Downtown Disney. Officials are closing Rainforest Café, ESPN Zone and AMC Theaters to make room.

