The graduation ceremony for seniors and their families at Stoneman Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., will likely have a somber tone Sunday as the community continues to mourn the loss of classmates who won't graduate with them a school shooting left 17 people dead. Four seniors were killed in the Valentine's Day massacre, which prompted an outcry for changes to gun laws from the students who survived the shooting. The teens were thrust into the national spotlight as they organized the March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, D.C., and around the country for stricter gun laws this March.

Nicolette Miciotta, left, and Carley Ogozaly pose for a photo in front of a pink limousine that pays tribute to their best friend, Meadow Pollack, as they get ready to go to the prom in Parkland, Fla. on May 5, 2018. Meadow Pollack was one of the four Florida high school seniors slain in a mass shooting honored by their classmates celebrating senior prom.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will return to Beijing this weekend in an attempt to get trade talks with China back on track. Those talks will come with the threat of new tariffs, with the White House laying out a June 15 deadline for specifying which Chinese goods — up to $50 billion worth — will be subject to a 25% tariff. The move comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned from unsuccessful trade talks in Beijing last month, declaring that “we’re putting the trade war on hold."

After an epic Game 1 — featuring an all-time blunder from guard J.R. Smith, LeBron topping 50 points, and the Warriors pulling away in overtime — both teams hit the floor Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals (ABC, 8 p.m. ET). Cavs coach Ty Lue, who said his team was robbed as the result of a reversed call, will be able to count on Tristan Thompson — the forward avoided a suspension for shoving the ball into the face of the Warriors' Draymond Green. Still, most of the talk before Sunday will center on Smith's Game 1 gaffe and the last 4.7 seconds left in regulation, which one Cavs player described as one of the "worst feelings" in his career.

May 31: LeBron James dunks the ball against Shaun Livingston during Game 1.

​​​​​​Pedro Sanchez, the head of Spain's Socialist party, was sworn in as the country's new prime minister after a no-confidence vote by parliament removed Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government. Sanchez, worked as a political adviser in the European Parliament and at the UN during the Kosovo war, could be sworn in as early as Saturday and start appointing members of his Cabinet next week. Rajoy's party suffered a major defeat through a court verdict identifying it as a beneficiary of a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme.

After early struggles at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods finally found his groove Woods, who is looking to win his 80th PGA Tour title this weekend, showed flashes of brilliance Friday with four birdies in his first 10 holes. But then Mother Nature dissipated his momentum, leaving him farther back of the leaderboard. Ahead of Round 3, Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann are tied at 11-under, followed by Byeong Hun An sits in third place at 9-under.

Tiger Woods gets ready to tee off on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

