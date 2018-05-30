Getty Images



Top cybersecurity experts would never hang car keys on a hook near the back door or leave them sitting on a kitchen counter.

The best strategy to prevent theft? Store the key fob in an old-fashioned metal coffee can.

"Really, some cyber experts don't go to sleep without putting their key into a metal container," said Moshe Shlisel, a veteran of the Israeli Air Force and now CEO of GuardKnox Cyber Technologies. "It's called a Faraday Cage. You block the electromagnetic field."

Copying code from vehicle key fobs is easy. Tech thieves can do it from outside your home or a motel. Then they can steal a vehicle or just gain access without owners realizing they've been violated.

Cybersecurity companies, including the team at GuardKnox, are working with the Detroit Three and automakers globally to create protections that deter hackers who covet new cars and the data stored in them.

"Vulnerability is everywhere. The fob is a symptom," Shlisel said in a phone interview from his office just south of Tel Aviv. "What happens if someone takes control of your car while you're on the highway with two kids inside and you can't do anything? You're doomed. And that can be done today."

This is not sci-fi, he said. This is real life. This is the reality of a wireless, connected world where car doors lock with a click and a chirp, where children in the backseat stream videos, where back-up cameras make parking easy, where driver assist prevents accidents and companies can update software technology remotely.

"Connectivity introduces cyber risk," said Faye Francy, executive director of the non-profit Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which specializes in cybersecurity strategies.

While auto industry engineers know a lot about traditional safety, quality, compliance and reliability challenges, cyber is an "adaptive adversary," she said.

"It's an ever-changing, emerging threat that requires diligence in every aspect of design through operations – it’s not a simple engineering fix," Francy said. "And as we move into smart cities and autonomy, the interconnectedness provides greater efficiencies and safety but also introduces potential risk into the broader global ecosystem."

In 2015, the Detroit Big Three and 11 other automakers formed the group that shares, tracks and analyzes potential cyber threats, vulnerabilities and incidents related to the connected vehicle in North America, Europe and Asia. One company’s detection of a potential attack may mean another company’s prevention of a security breach, Francy noted.

Shlisel, whose board of directors includes executives who served on the board at GM, said digital firewalls are essential.

"Companies sell things legitimately on Amazon to clone transmission from a vehicle. This is called 'the man in the middle attack' or 'the relay attack.'"

So while consumers love the convenience that connectivity offers and are willing to pay more for enhanced technology, connectivity has a price.

Companies that specialize in hacking protection won't reveal how frequently they're able to hack vehicles or how easily. Some automakers said they didn't want to discuss the topic for fear of being perceived as challenging hackers.

Vehicles with easy remote access definitely offer benefits.

In 2017, Tesla remotely and temporarily enhanced the battery capacity, and therefore driving range, of its Tesla vehicles for owners in Florida who were trying to escape Hurricane Irma.

But too often, these tactics can be used for evil, industry observers say.

Dan Sahar, vice president of product for Upstream, a cybersecurity startup based in Silicon Valley, said the risk of a widespread cyberattacks on vehicles is real and growing.

Vehicles are vulnerable in part because of the complexity of the software, with hundreds of millions of lines of code, said Sahar, whose company focuses on cybersecurity for the cloud, watching for and stopping anomalies.

With so many lines of code, bugs are bound to exist, he said, and “if there’s a bug, the hacker can utilize the bug.”

But it’s not clear how quickly, or even if, the public would learn about a mass hack on a group of vehicles.

“Some companies don’t ever admit it. You know Uber got hacked. When did you learn about it? You learned about it (more than a year) after it happened,” Sahar said.

The consequences of a cyberattack on moving vehicles are especially frightening.

The most famous, or infamous, incident involved a Jeep Cherokee in 2015. Hackers were able to interfere with the Jeep as it drove on a St. Louis-area highway. The cybersecurity researchers were able to disable the car’s transmission and brakes, and, while the vehicle was in reverse, take over the steering wheel.



That incident damaged the reputation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, though it was not the only company hurt; the connection that allowed the hack in the first place came through a cellular network, Sahar said, noting that because automakers rely on so many suppliers, many more potential vulnerabilities exist.

Of course, the Jeep hack is just one example.

In 2017, Chinese security researchers had hacked a Tesla Model X for the second time, “turning on the brakes remotely and getting the doors and trunk to open and close while blinking the lights in time to music streamed from the car's radio,” according to USA TODAY.

Several automakers say they are taking action.

As vehicle connectivity continues to evolve, GM continues to strengthen cybersecurity protections, said spokesman Tom Wilkinson. "GM’s three-pillar approach employs defense-in-depth, monitoring and detection, and incident response capabilities to protect our customers, their vehicles, and their data.”

Fiat Chrysler, which established a bug bounty program in 2016, emphasized it has a group dedicated to preventing, detecting and responding to cybersecurity risks. The company "is deploying both hardware and software technologies to protect against cyberintrusions,” and partnering with others, said Sandra Hosler, senior manager of vehicle cyber security.

Tesla has one, too.

A Tesla spokesperson said, "We have staffers dedicated to constantly stress-testing, validating and updating our safeguards. They focus on this daily, meaning we don’t put the onus solely on bounty program participants to identify threats, but they are important in helping Tesla ensure we are always safeguarding our products."

