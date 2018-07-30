Although their creativity and innovation are sometimes discouraged and dismissed, teens have, throughout generations, contributed more to society than we give them credit for. They’ve fought for civil rights, feminism and equality. And in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., it seems teenagers of this generation also are determined to use their voices for change.

“I think teens have always been really socially active and conscious,” says Seventeen Digital Director Kristin Koch, who interacts with young people daily through the magazine’s social media platforms. “Teens are really aware of what’s going on in the news and what’s affecting their lives. Even if they can’t vote yet, they care very deeply about the issues.”

Social media certainly has helped the Parkland students and other advocates gain traction. “A lot of it has to do with the access to social media,” confirms Koch. “They have all these tools right at their fingertips. … Whether they are writing a book or starting a club or organization, (social media helps them) connect to each other and further their passions and really do incredible things.”

Hannah Alper, a Toronto-based teen activist who wrote Momentus: Small Acts, Big Change has been speaking about youth activism for years and says she’s seen a significant shift since the Parkland shooting.

“I feel like one of the big differences I’ve seen is adults are ready and willing to listen to young people,” the 15-year-old says. “I’ve just seen so many more adults who want to listen to our voices and hear our opinions.”

These four inspirational young people are among many working to change society for the better.

William Winslow, far right, is founder of The Food Drive Kids.

Provided by William Winslow

William Winslow

Founder, The Food Drive Kids

It’s not often that a 12-year-old can boast a longtime career in volunteerism, but this Raleigh, N.C., middle-schooler has been at it since first grade. That’s when he learned about Backpack Buddies, a program that sends provisions home from school with children deemed “food disadvantaged.”

“I was sitting in my class, and my guidance counselor told us about the kids in need at our school, and I really wanted to do something about it because I couldn’t stand the thought of kids going hungry,” he says.

The then-7-year-old decided to take action, asking his local Food Lion for permission to stand in front of the store, collecting donations and talking to shoppers about his mission. This small gesture turned into an annual event, with a team of 170 or so volunteers at about a dozen grocery store locations.

He says his parents are supportive and helpful, but that he and his 8-year-old brother do most of the organizing, such as contacting stores, securing trucks and recruiting volunteers. Beyond the yearly food drive, Winslow has started a program that teaches students about food and nutrition.

“I also build school gardens to help with sustainable hunger relief so the kids can go home and have fresh fruits and vegetables in their backpacks,” he says. “Over the past six years, we’ve collected 43,200 pounds of food, raised $55,500 and built three school gardens.”

The young activist, who won a 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community award and wants to be a hydraulic engineer or astronaut when he grows up, hopes others will be inspired by his website (thefooddrivekids.org) to organize their own food drives.

He knows most kids would rather play Xbox or hang out with friends, but he urges his peers to imagine having an empty pantry at home.

“We all need to do something to end childhood hunger,” he says. “If we all just wait for somebody else to do it, it’ll never get done. We all need to help with this cause because it’s a big one.”

Michelle Qin (in black coat) founded Together to Empower.

Together to Empower

Michelle Qin

Founder, Together to Empower

This California girl’s path to assisting women around the globe started three years ago when a friend showed her images of impoverished girls in Guatemala. Qin, now 17, decided to start a club and organize bake sales to raise the funds these girls needed to pay for school — but over time, she came to understand that reversing gender inequality would take more than selling brownies.

“When I started in eighth grade, that was the only thing I knew how to do,” she says. “I realized bake sales couldn’t solve this huge problem.”

As she learned more about the issue — and as she entered high school and noticed how few girls were in her science- and technology-focused classes — Qin founded an international nonprofit called Together to Empower (togethertoempower.org), which has since helped 550 Guatemalan girls pay for their education with money raised through bake sales. In addition, the group has helped Ugandan women acquire microfinance skills by selling their jewelry to pay for business school classes and runs a two-week coding summer camp for girls at Qin’s high school. The Canadian branch of Together to Empower also held a banquet to raise donations to assist with safe health practices for women in Mali.

The organization’s latest project is the art book What Is a Woman? Qin and her team asked artists around the world to answer the question and submit their creations. “We’ve received hundreds of works — abstract paintings, sculptures, photographs — from elementary school (children) through internationally renowned artists,” she says. “All the funds raised from the publication will go toward our initiatives and helping us empower girls and women.”

She’s not sure what other issues the nonprofit’s three branches and roughly 100 volunteers will tackle next, “but I do want to focus on health, sexual exploitation and human trafficking in the coming school year,” the Harvard hopeful says. “We’re not sure how yet, but I hope something in that area.”

Born to Chinese parents who brought her to the U.S. when she was an infant, Qin says she initially had doubts that someone so young could make an impact on such a complex issue.

She recommends that parents encourage their children to find something they’re truly passionate about before jumping in. “I was able to forget the doubt and become confident in what I was doing because I was enjoying it so much,” she says.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Aalayah Eastmond speaks during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.

NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images

Aalayah Eastmond

Activist, Gun Control

Aalayah Eastmond loved spending time playing violin, dancing, singing and listening to Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper — before a catastrophic event transformed her life. As a survivor of the Parkland shooting, where a gunman killed 17 people, Eastmond brought tears to many eyes when she first spoke out on Megyn Kelly Today, just two weeks after the tragedy, recounting how she survived.

It took her some time to find her voice after the incident, but she now travels the country speaking as a representative of the Brady Campaign (bradycampaign.org), a nonprofit that seeks to end gun violence in America. For the 17-year-old Coral Springs, Fla., resident, gun control is about as personal as it can get.

“Whatever they want me to do, I do,” she says of the campaign. Whether it’s them wanting me to do a photo shoot or travel, go to rallies with them — they involve me in everything. They were the reason I was able to go to D.C. and speak at March for Our Lives.”

Standing onstage in front of an estimated crowd of 800,000 could be considered a crash course in public speaking and activism. “It was very scary and overwhelming,” she says. “It happened so fast that I didn’t really know how to feel.”

Afterward, when the calls started rolling in from news media, she decided to use her platform to give people the hope and motivation to seek change. When she speaks at events, she does nothing to prepare, instead preferring to “just speak from the heart.” Her message? “That it’s not only about mass shootings,” she says. “It’s about all shootings, homicides, shootings in urban communities. It’s not just one thing; it’s all things that have to do with gun violence.”

The proactive teen is back in school with dreams of eventually going to Columbia Law School. And while she’s unsure which direction she wants her law career to go, she knows she can’t let up with her activism until the work is done. “It’s not what I planned to do, but I’ll do it as long as it takes for change to happen,” she says.

Aija Mayrock wrote The Survival Guide to Bullying: Written by a Teen.

Aija Mayrock

Aija Mayrock

Author, The Survival Guide to Bullying: Written by a Teen

Now a confident 22-year-old NYU student studying social justice and dramatic writing, it’s tough to believe that Aija Mayrock endured years of physical, verbal and online bullying that started at age 14. “I actually never told my parents what was going on,” she says. “It wasn’t until a viral cyberattack in ninth grade that I broke down.”

She decided to take action to help others by writing a real-world survival guide. “I saw a news story about a young boy who committed suicide because he was bullied,” she says. “I was so angry that there were kids around the world who couldn’t find the strength to go on. I remember that night so vividly, and I remember sitting down and putting pen to paper and beginning the book.”

The teen worked on the book for about two years, a process that involved interviewing and working with psychologists and other health experts to create something that would “not just help students but also parents and educators.”

Mayrock says a problem with bullying is that the same emotional walls kids build to protect themselves from insults also serve to cut them off from family and friends. “I never felt like anyone was listening,” she says. “I wanted the book to serve as a guide, as a flashlight, as a tool for any young person to ask for help and find the right tools to get through it successfully.”

The Survival Guide to Bullying is now sold in 16 countries, and Mayrock regularly hears from those who have benefited from her transparency.

“I’ve had the most incredible response,” she says. “I receive messages from (people) all over the world that I’ve changed their lives, saved their lives. Bullying is a universal problem. It affects every single kid, whether they are being bullied or just witnessing it happen.”

Mayrock now acts and writes screenplays, which “dovetail into my activism,” she says, “to tell stories that give a voice to the voiceless.”

Getty Images

