Sef Scott knew he was about to do something unexpected when he addressed the senior class of Plano Senior High at a graduation ceremony on June 9 in Frisco, Texas.

Normally, he doesn't choose to speak, he told a crowd gathered in a sports arena that seats thousands. That's because he is a student with learning differences: autism and a social communication disorder, he said.

But he came prepared to do something unexpected.

He spoke for about six minutes, giving an inspirational, uplifting message: Defy expectations, live the life you want to live and surprise the world with kindness.

A video of the speech was posted to the Plano Independent School District's YouTube page.

He peppered the speech with jokes, at one point musing: “Yes, I have autism, but I am also a smart aleck. Unexpected, right?”

The crowd erupted into applause.

He said he was inspired by his brother — a brain tumor survivor who frequently does speeches to raise money.

Sef said he worked with family to craft his graduation speech word-by-word. He wanted to inspire people in the audience to follow his example: Do the unexpected.

June 5: Army dad surprises son at graduation

June 9: A valedictorian went off-script to talk about sexual assault. Then her school cut her mic.

That can be done in the little things, he said: Let people cut in line; donate tickets you don’t need; say “thank you” to the grocery bagger.

Or it can be done in the big things: Charting your own course in life when others have different plans for you.

“Are your next steps where you want to go?" he asked. “Don’t follow someone else’s dreams … do the unexpected.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com