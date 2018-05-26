Alicia Herrera,10, visiting from Germany doesn't let dark clouds ruin her day at beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 25, 2018.

Gov. Rick Scott has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties as the state prepares for Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The storm is moving north toward the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring days of heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Scott issued the order Saturday morning and said in a statement it will help state and local governments coordinate with federal agencies to get needed resources.

"As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring," Scott said in the news release.

On Friday, Scott directed the State Emergency Operations Center to activate to Level 2.

Escambia County declared a local state of emergency on Friday "in an abundance of caution" due to the storm.

The declaration was an administrative action to ensure state resources are available if needed, according to a county news release.

