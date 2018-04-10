Dr. Daniel McNeely had an unusual patient on his operating table: a stuffed teddy bear.

The Canadian neurosurgeon tweeted images of him dressed in surgical scrubs with scissors in hand, fixing the torn arm of a patient's teddy bear.

"Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep... how could I say no?" McNeely wrote in a tweet posted Sept. 30. It's since gone viral, garnering roughly 14,000 retweets and 30,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

As for why the bear has a makeshift cover over it's nose? "Neonatal face mask — helps to preserve the teddy bear’s anonymity!" McNeely later tweeted.

According to Canadian reports, McNeely, who works at IWK Health Centre in Halifax, was treating an 8-year-old boy who has been his patient since he was an infant.

The boy brought his bear, named Little Baby, into the operating room when he asked McNeely for his friend to get treatment, too, according to CBC News.

As McNeely tweeted, "how could I say no?"

According to The Canadian Press, McNeely asked nurses to set up the small table and used leftover stitches from the boy's surgery for the bear.

"I thought if there was something I could do to help make him feel better, it seemed like a simple gesture and I was only too happy to oblige," McNeely told the Canadian news agency.

In his first-ever tweet, McNeely later shared the photos, taken by a medical resident, of his first operation on a toy.

Both he and the teddy bear are recovering well at home, McNeely told The Canadian Press.

"It's his best buddy," the boy's father Rick McKie told CBC News. "When he was born, he had it ever since with him. Through thick or thin."

"He was so proud. He had Little Baby laying up in the hospital bed with him and everything," McKie told CBC News.

