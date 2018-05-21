Arthur Ream, who killed 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, in 1986 stands before Judge Mary Chranowski on Thursday, August 7, 2008, at Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Ream led investigators to Cindy's body last month. LINDA RADIN/Special to the Free Press

Linda Radin, Special to the Detroit Free Press

WARREN, Mich. — Arthur Nelson Ream acknowledges that he raped a teenage hitchhiker in the 1970s, had sex with underage girls and buried 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki in an unmarked grave.

But he denies killing Zarzycki or anyone else and says he deserves an apology from Warren police who have called him a suspected serial killer.

Ream could be responsible for four to six murders, police said. And investigators spent several days earlier this month digging unsuccessfully for bones on property near Warren, Detroit's largest suburb, in Macomb Township.

The missing girls range in age from 12 to 17 and disappeared between 1970 and 1982.

"I’ve never had anything to do with any of them," Ream told the Free Press in an hourlong telephone interview from prison Thursday. "There’s absolutely no connection between me and them at all.”

Ream said police should apologize to taxpayers for the money spent on the search and to the families of the missing girls.

"He owes them a big apology for getting their hopes up in this case," Ream said of Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. "He owes Cindy Zarzycki’s family a big apology for bringing up bad memories. And he owes me an apology for just getting me dragged into this.”

Dwyer said he won't apologize.

"If anybody owes an apology, it's him, and that's why he's in prison for life for murder and rape," Dwyer said. "Why would law enforcement — the Warren Police Department, the FBI, the Michigan State Police — apologize to him?

"This was a task force. We all believe we have the probable cause," the head of Warren's police department said. 'I said 'our suspect.' I always used the word 'suspect.' I never used his name."

Dwyer said didn't know how much was spent so far but called the costs minimal because investigators make every effort to keep the tab low.

"We don't go by cost when you're trying to bring closure to the family of victims," Dwyer said. "How can you put a cost on bringing closure to families that have suffered for 35 years for an investigation that is really our responsibility and our obligation to do?"

Missing Michigan girls who could be connected to Ream include these:

• Cynthia Coon, 13, who disappeared from Ann Arbor in 1970

• Nadine O'Dell, 16, who disappeared in Inkster in 1974

• Kimberly King, 13, who disappeared from Warren in 1979

• Kim Larrow, 15, who disappeared in Canton in 1981

• Kellie Brownlee, 17, who disappeared in Novi in 1982

Ream, 69, was transferred last week from a prison in Muskegon Heights near Lake Michigan to the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Mich., a little more than 100 miles from Warren.

"Due to the amount of media attention his case has received, we felt it was best for his safety and the safety of others, that he be moved," prison spokesman Chris Gautz said.

Word of the dig in Macomb Township reached Ream in prison.

"To be honest with ya, on one hand I was laughing my ass off and on the other hand, I was pissed off," Ream said. "So, you take it for what it is. There's no bodies there that I know of."

He buried 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki there in 1986. Twenty-two years later, he was convicted of murdering her and he led investigators there to recover her remains.

Mind games

Cynthia Coon, 13, missing since 1970 from Ann Arbor; Nadine O'Dell, 16, missing since 1974 from Inkster; Kimberly King, 13, missing since 1979 from Warren; Kim Larrow, 15, missing since 1981 from Canton; and Kellie Brownlee, 17, missing since 1982 from Novi. (Photos: The Doe Network, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

Police said they began the search in Macomb Township after talking to Ream's fellow inmates, reviewing his FBI profile and watching him fail a polygraph test.

Ream has a history of mind games, toying with investigators in a game of cat and mouse. In the Zarzycki case, Ream offered to lead investigators to her grave if they reduced his first-degree murder charge to second degree, which would allow him a shot at parole after 20 years.

Then Ream changed his mind, figuring he never would qualify for parole because of two rape convictions.

Despite Ream's recollection, Prosecutor Eric Smith said Ream's offer was rejected. He said when Ream offered to show them where Zarzycki's body was for a plea agreement "this man was the lowest form of human life that he would bargain with a dead 13-year-old's body." Smith said he wasn't going to take it or "cut him any breaks at all."

The jury convicted Ream of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole. Before sentencing, he led investigators to the Macomb property.

Asked last week about his reputation for mind games, Ream admitted it.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, why not?" Ream asked. "You know, I mean, I don't hurt anybody with it. I don't get carried away."

Phony maps

When Ream learned police suspected him of killing multiple girls, he said he toyed with the idea of drawing phony maps to send them on a wild goose chase.

"With Cindy, I drew a map, telling them where she was," Ream said. "I was so mad at this detective, I drew some maps up and I was going to give them to him. I was just going to have him go dig, willy-nilly, someplace that I knew."

Ream said he decided against providing the bogus maps because he thought he would get in deeper trouble for it. But he suspected the idea of the maps could be the reason he failed the polygraph test.

When the detective gave him the polygraph test, Ream said the man asked whether Ream was going to be truthful about three other missing girls.

"I says, 'yes,' and, in reality, I wasn't going to be because I was going to give the detective the maps," Ream said. "So, that's probably why I failed it. Now it might not be why, but that's the only reason I can think."

Investigators are well versed in Ream's history, Dwyer said.

"We know the history and how he's played people," Dwyer said, adding it was part of Ream's profile. "We understood that. He has that reputation. We knew that going in."

Dwyer said he remains confident that investigators are on the right track.

'Rough time with women'

Ream grew up in Warren in the 1950s when much of it was still undeveloped.

He quit school in seventh grade and left home at 13 because his father beat him, he said. He denied being sexually abused.

He learned to install carpet and eventually opened his own flooring business. But his personal life featured constant chaos and an eye for underage girls.

"I’ve had a rough time with women," Ream said.

The first of his four marriages came in 1969 when he was 20. It ended in 1978 after he was convicted of raping a 15-year-old hitchhiker in Shelby Township, a dozen miles north of Warren.

Court records show Ream and his brother-in-law abducted the girl in July 1974. Ream was 26 at the time and his brother-in-law was 15.

The brother-in-law later testified that Ream pulled a switchblade on the girl and told the brother-in-law to use duct tape to blindfold the girl before raping her. Ream ignored the girl's pleas to stop.

The next day, a detective called Ream about the attack.

"The comment he made was if 'I ever do this again, I'll kill the next victim,' " the brother-in-law testified in a later case.

Under 1970s laws, Ream was charged with statutory rape, an offense that called for imprisonment for life. The charge was later reduced to indecent liberties with a minor female child, a 10-year felony.

"We picked up a hitchhiker and molested her. I don't know how more to say about it," Ream said. "He said, 'Let's do it,' I did it. Stupidity. That, in my life, was the worst screw-up so far in my lifetime."

Ream was convicted and sentenced to five to 10 years in prison, which he began serving in August 1975. Two months later, he wrote to Judge George Deneweth asking for a reduced sentence.

"I have done a lot of thinking here in prison," Ream wrote. "I want to tell the truth and have a second chance to prove that I will never be in trouble with the law again. I value my family too much to ever risk losing them again."

Familiar pattern

While Ream was in prison the first time, his wife filed for divorce. He tried to salvage the marriage, but she wanted out, claiming he had beaten her repeatedly in front of their children and carried on affairs, including one with their 15-year-old babysitter.

"This apparently went on for two years while Mrs. Ream was at work," his wife's lawyer wrote in a letter to the judge.

"My first wife, I screwed that up pretty bad," Ream said "It was my fault."

In the early 1970s, Ream also abused a teenage niece, plying her with alcohol and taking advantage of her, according to Macomb County prosecutors who sought to admit evidence of those crimes in a later case.

Ream's first divorce was final in February 1978. By then, he had been granted early parole.

Convicted killer Arthur Ream, 69, who previously had lived in Warren and Roseville, Mich., is shown in a March 2017 photo. He serving a life sentence for murder at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights.

Michigan Department of Corrections

The following month, he married again in what he termed "an arranged marriage." It lasted eight months and they divorced in January 1979.

In December 1979, Ream married for a third time. That marriage lasted until 1986, when his wife divorced him, accusing him of physically abusing her.

"My third marriage, I don’t even know how to explain that. That was crazy," Ream said. "I shouldn’t have stayed with her as long as I did."

During that time, prosecutors said, Ream abused two other young girls with whom he was close. One was a 12-year-old niece, the other was a 13-year-old family friend.

Both girls were given alcohol and assaulted.

Ream displayed a "common scheme and plan to sexually assault young females: He gains their trust, isolates them, and then rapes them," Macomb County prosecutors wrote in their request to introduce his history as part of a later case.

Ream married for a final time in 1992 when he said he "found my true love."

That marriage lasted until 1998 when his wife accused him of physical abuse.

By then, he also had been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl for whom he served as legal guardian. Investigators said the pattern was familiar: The girl was given alcohol and raped.

Ream acknowledged pleading guilty but said the sex was consensual, which wouldn't matter because she was only 15. Ream said he had custody of the girl because her mom was having trouble with her.

At the time, Ream lived in Roseville, about 5 miles southeast of Warren, but owned property in Gladwin, where the rape occurred about 50 miles northwest of Saginaw and 120 miles northwest of Warren.

"We just went up there for the weekend," Ream said. "She ended up getting into some liquor that my nephew left in one of the cabins and we ended up having sex. I don't know how to explain it."

Ream pleaded guilty in that case, spent 10 years in prison and was preparing to be released when he was charged with Cindy Zarzycki's murder.

More explanations

Ream has an explanation for that case as well.

He said Cindy was dating his son Scott and they often hung out at a warehouse for Ream's business.

"They were on some carpet, she fell, went backward down the elevator chute and died," Ream said.

Ream said he was responsible for her death because he had wired the gate to the freight elevator shaft in an open position to avoid lifting it up and down constantly.

"If the gate was down where it was supposed to be, she would have never fallen," Ream said. He claims his son called him and he panicked because he didn't have insurance, so he removed Cindy's body and buried it in Macomb Township.

The jury didn't buy the story and convicted him of first-degree murder, guaranteeing a life term.

Ream now lives in a single cell and passes his days playing cards and watching television. He likes Big Bang Theory and watches the new Roseanne but considers the original series better.

Cindy Zarzycki, 13, of Eastpointe, Mich., went missing in 1986. Her remains were not found until her killer, Arthur Ream, led investigators to them in 2008.

Courtesy of family

One of his brothers visited him about five years ago, but he hasn't had any visitors since.

Dwyer stands by the investigation and said no more digging is scheduled.

"We have a responsibility, and with the information developed, we had cause to reason the bodies of several young girls were buried at 23 (Mile) and North," the police commissioner said.

Konnie Beyma, the sister of Kimberly King, one of the missing girls whose bodies police had hoped to find in Macomb Township, said she plans to write to Ream.

"I want him to hear from me directly, word for word," she said. "I feel an obligation to my sister, Kimberly, to communicate with this man. If he is responsible, I owe it to her to do everything in my power to see if I can get him to share where her remains are located."

"That's all I want from him," Beyma said of Ream. "I simply want Kimberly's remains."

She said even if law enforcement isn't on the right track immediately in a case, the crime still has to be investigated.

"I don't see why they'd have to owe anyone an apology for doing their job," Beyma said.

Given Ream's history, he said he knows the public is unlikely to trust him.

"I didn't say I wasn't a rapist because I did hurt that girl in the '70s. So that made me a rapist," Ream said. He claims his other encounters with young girls were consensual though he acknowledged the girls were too young to legally consent.

But he insists he's not a killer, let alone a serial killer.

"For the rest of my life and beyond, I'm going to be known as a serial killer," he said. "It's out there. It can never be taken away."

