An 18-year-old in Pennsylvania arrived at an emergency room with stabbing pains in her chest less than three weeks after picking up vaping. The diagnosis: a respiratory disease known as "wet lung."

That's according to doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, whose report on the teen's condition was published this month in the journal Pediatrics. It's the first such case ever reported in an adolescent as a risk of e-cigarette use, the doctors note, "and it should prompt pediatricians to discuss the potential harms of vaping with their patients."

E-cigarette use grew "an astounding 900%" among high schoolers from 2011 to 2015, a surgeon general's report found. Rampant use recently prompted a federal crackdown on vape products popular among teens.

The woman in the report, whose name was withheld, had been vaping for between two to three weeks before symptoms hit: coughing, labored breathing and chest pains. While the teen — a restaurant hostess from a rural town — had had bouts with mild asthma in the past, she had rarely needed an inhaler.

The patient experienced respiratory failure after arriving at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She used a mechanical ventilator to help her breathe and and received chest tubes to drain excess fluid that had developed in her lungs, according to CNN.

She was diagnosed with wet lung, formally called hypersensitivity pneumonitis, an inflammatory disease sparked by the immune system after inhaling toxins. (The same ailment, also called "bagpipe lung," killed a Liverpool musician, a 2016 report found.)

In this case, chemicals in e-cigarettes caused lung damage and inflammation, which prompted the woman's immune system to respond, Dr. Casey Sommerfeld, the teen's pediatrician and one of the study's authors, told CNN.

"It is difficult to speculate on how frequently this could happen," he said.

Following the diagnosis, the woman "rapidly improved" on the steroid methylprednisolone, doctors say, weaning off the tubes and breathing machine within five days.

Wet lung presented "a life-threatening health risk of e-cigarette use in an adolescent patient," the doctors concluded. They advise pediatricians to discuss the risks of vaping with patients and to check for wet lung and other respiratory conditions when patients who vape show up to their offices with respiratory symptoms.

