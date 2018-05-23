One of the most common semi-autonomous driving features added to cars these days is automatic emergency braking.

This feature stepped into the spotlight in two recent crashes for different reasons, one involving an Uber self-driving car in Arizona in March and another involving a Tesla Model S in Utah a few weeks ago.

What can it do — and what shouldn't a driver expect it to handle?

Using a combination of radar and cameras that scan the road ahead, automatic emergency braking, or AEB, is designed to automatically initiate braking when it senses an obstacle and, in some cases and scenarios, will bring the car to a full stop.

The key phrase being: in some cases and some scenarios.

Ford's Co-Pilot360 system offers an array of driver-assist features that including automatic emergency braking.

Ford Motor

Automakers are unified in their belief that AEB can help mitigate accidents typically brought on by distracted driving or a suddenly incapacitated driver.

But they're also adamant — in auto manual warnings and in interviews — that AEB is not only far from foolproof, but that there are many reasons the system may not react as anticipated.

Or as the Tesla owner's manual puts it when describing aspects of its semi-autonomous Autopilot system: "Several factors” could cause AEB to provide “either no braking or inappropriate or untimely braking … Never depend on (AEB) to avoid or reduce the impact of a collision.”

Why doesn't AEB work flawlessly? Because the world is a complex place.

Consider that such systems have to be calibrated by engineers to work mostly in an extreme event, typically moments from impact.

An Uber vehicle cruises in Tempe, Ariz., on Aug. 25, 2017. A self-driving Uber vehicle fatally struck a woman Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Tempe.

Mark Henle, The Arizona Republic

Otherwise, if the calibration is too broad, AEB might slam on the brakes for you if it spied a tumbleweed rolling across the highway, or screech to a halt upon seeing a building looming even though the road might naturally curve away from it.

In a number of scenarios AEB "may not respond,” says Andy Christensen, Nissan's lead engineer on the company's ProPilot Assist system. That's because these systems are trained to not activate due to a false positive.

More: Uber self-driving car crash: Vehicle detected Arizona pedestrian 6 seconds before accident

More: Tesla Model 3 braking, rating slammed by 'Consumer Reports'

More: Consumer Reports pledges to re-test Tesla Model 3 if brakes are fixed

The speed at which a car is traveling also factors into AEB's response. Audi has offered demonstrations of its AEB in which its car is traveling at around 40 miles per hour and is heading toward a mannequin of a child.

The Audi PreSense system first generates a warning in the dash display, then a ping and then a tap on the brakes and pulls on the seat belts. With no driver response, the car immediately initiates braking and comes to a stop in front of the mannequin.

Chistensen calls AEB "a challenge," mainly because the system has to react to a number of inputs that include other vehicles moving at different speeds as well as roadside objects that may or may not factor into the car's route.

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature rear-ended a fire department truck at 60 mph (97 kph) apparently without braking before impact on May 11, 2018, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.

South Jordan Police Department/AP

"This tech is really about providing drivers with reduced stress and fatigue when dealing with either bumper to bumper traffic or longer drives on an open road," he says. "But this tech is still in its infancy. We don't want people to have expectations that are too high."

That seems to have been the case in Utah, where the driver felt secure enough in Tesla's Autopilot to ignore dashboard warnings and allow herself to avoid checking in with the steering wheel or pedals for a full 80 seconds before slamming into a stopped fire truck at 60 mph.

The woman suffered only a broken foot, but her incident highlights how some drivers can become overly confident in driver-assist tech with potentially fatal repercussions.

As to why the Model S in Autopilot mode did not automatically sense the stopped car ahead and attempt to slow itself down, Tesla provided USA TODAY with excerpts from its owners manual that say, in part, AEB is "not designed to avoid a collision."

The scene from an accident involving a self-driving Uber car on Friday, March 24, 2017. The car on its side is the Uber vehicle. The Tempe, Ariz., police department released the accident report Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The driver who made the left turn was cited for failing to yield the right of way, police said. The driver of the Uber vehicle was not cited.

Tempe (Ariz.) Police Department via The Arizona Republic

In March, an Uber self-driving Volvo SUV killed a pedestrian that was crossing a Tempe street at night. On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report saying that Uber's proprietary radar, cameras and LiDAR (light detection and ranging lasers) did not detect the woman until she was at close range.

The Volvo SUV in question actually comes equipped with that automaker's AEB system, which if it had been turned on might have either alerted the distracted safety driver to the imminent collision or even, depending on the speed and other factors, stopped the car in time.

But the Volvo AEB system was turned off by Uber engineers so that the company could test its own sensors.

Uber recently announced it would be pulling out of testing in Arizona altogether, but resume its paused testing in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto as soon as a final NTSB report is out.

Follow USA TODAY tech writer Marco della Cava on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com