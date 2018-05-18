A woman prays outside the Santa Fe ISD Alamo Gym where students and faculty are being brought after a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Jennifer Reynolds, The Galveston County Daily News via AP

Authorities have identified the suspect in Friday's Texas high school shooting as a 17-year-old student who they believe dropped several explosive devices in and around the school before carrying out the attack.

Police have taken Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody and believe he is the sole gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 dead, an official who has been briefed on the ongoing investigation but was not authorized to comment publicly told USA TODAY.

It’s not USA TODAY’s policy to identify minors charged with crimes. Due to the magnitude of the event and the fact the suspect could be charged as an adult, USA TODAY has decided to identify the suspect.

The incident comes two weeks before the school was set to hold graduation and as students prepared for final exams

Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell said suspected explosive devices were also found on campus and off campus in the aftermath of the shooting. A second student, who police identified as a person of interest, was also taken into custody for questioning by investigators.

Pagourtzis played defensive tackle on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. In a recap of an October Santa Fe High JV victory, Pagourtzis was among players credited with playing "a huge role" in stopping the Ball High School's JV running game in a 14-0 victory.

Social media accounts that appear to belong to Pagourtzis but were taken down in the aftermath of the incident featured photos of firearms, a knife, and a custom-made T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Born to Kill." He also posted a photo of a coat that included Nazi insignia.

The suspect was armed with at least one rifle or shotgun, according to a separate law enforcement official. The official cautioned that there could be other weapons related to the incident, though not yet recovered.

Nine of the victims were students and one was a teacher. Hospital officials said among those injured was a school resource officer. Hospital officials also described another person injured as a middle-aged woman who was a staff member at the school.

In addition to the dead, several injured victims were transported to area hospitals.

#UPDATE There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of explosive items, community members should be on the look-out for suspicious packages and anything that looks out of place. — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

In the aftermath of the shooting, students had varying recollection of what happened. Some students said they heard a fire alarm activated before the sound of gunshots echoed through the school hallways. Others said that they didn’t hear the fire alarm activated until after the shooting began.

Grace Johnson, 18, a senior and who is the chaplain for the school band, told CNN that she and several of her classmates huddled in a classroom as they heard the sound of gunfire.

“We were hearing gunshots and many kids were having panic attacks,” Johnson said. “We sat in a circle and prayed for all of our peers and that they were going to be all right. We prayed for whoever was doing this that something changes in them.”

The FBI, ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies all all investigating the incident.

