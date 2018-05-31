Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The two parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued hes entitled to six months more time.

Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old man who defied his parents' various eviction notices, is finally moving out of the New York home.

Rotondo said he is in the process of hauling the rest of his belongings out of his parents' Camillus, N.Y., house and into a storage unit. He's getting the help of a cousin, who has a truck.

He will sleep at the home Thursday evening, but must be out by noon Friday. He will then stay in an Airbnb until he finds permanent housing.

The move caps a brief rush of celebrity for Rotondo, whose parents pleaded with him to move out and get a job and even offered him money to leave. It ended in court, where on May 22 a judge ruled Rotondo had to move out and would not be given a six-month extension.

"I'm glad to be out of this place," Rotondo said Thursday. The hardest items to move were some of his hefty furniture.

Rotondo credits Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the website InfoWars, for making the move possible. Jones gave Rotondo $3,000 when he appeared on Jones' show last week.

Rotondo, who claims to run a revenue-generating business, still would not explain what that venture entails. He said he'll likely move in with his cousin, who he did not name, after his sojourn in the Airbnb.

The attention his case received has been "a little burdensome" because of all the phone calls, he explained.

"I think it's really unfair that I'm not going to get enough time to really prepare a good move," he said.

As for his parents, Rotondo claims he'll never talk to them again.

