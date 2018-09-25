The best affordable robot vacuums of 2018

Reviewed/Jon Chan

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Though high-end robotic cleaners can cost close to $1,000, our tests show that a host of less-expensive—and sometimes lesser-known—models will clean your house nearly as well as pricier robot vacs.

No robot vacuum will clean as well as a traditional canister or upright, but they can keep floors looking fresh between cleanings without the cost of something like the Dyson 360 Eye.

To find the best that won't break the bank, we rounded up the most popular robot vacuums that retail for less than $400 and spent a few weeks putting them through our robot vacuum obstacle course. While we did uncover a few robots to avoid at any cost, it turns out that the best low-cost vacuums—like the Eufy (available at Amazon)—can stand sensor-to-sensor with their high-end cousins.

1. The Eufy RoboVac 11s

The Eufy RoboVac 11s

Reviewed/Jon Chan

The Eufy RoboVac 11s is the heir to the much-loved RoboVac 11. This robot vacuum does its predecessor proud, offering excellent suction and improved navigation. The slimmer design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.

When we tested, the 11s picked up around 11.6 grams of dirt per run, more than what most iRobot models manage. We also noted that during operation, the 11S was quiet, rarely making enough noise to interrupt a conversation. The combination of good dirt pickup and quiet operation make the 11s one of our favorite robot vacuums.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s on Amazon for $229.99

2. The Neato Botvac D3 connected

The Neato BotVac D3

Neato

We're big fans of the Neato D3 Connected. It's an affordable robot vacuum that excels at dirt pickup, cleaning as well as robot vacuums that cost twice the price. It did especially well on pet hair.

While it's the most expensive vacuum on our list, it also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. That means you can tell Alexa or Google Home to start vacuuming—or you can start your D3 from your smartphone, anywhere in the world.

Our only complaint is that the only way to keep the D3 from going where it shouldn't is by installing a small magnetic strip on the floor that acts as a virtual barrier. However, the D4 will receive virtual walls you can draw on your phone, this Fall.

Get the Neato Botvac D3 connected on Amazon for $379.95

3. The iRobot Roomba 690

The iRobot Roomba 690

Reviewed/Jon Chan

The Roomba 690 replaces the 650 as the entry-level offering from iRobot, one of the best-known names in the world of home robotics. On sale for as low as $299, it adds Wi-Fi connectivity and remote control with a smartphone app. That means it's the most affordable connected robot vac from a major manufacturer.

So why isn't this superb cleaner our favorite? Well, it still has a few flaws. For instance, it's based on the iRobot 650, which is rough on furniture, hitting table and chair legs with 3.3 pounds of force in our tests. That's hard enough to knock an item off the edge of a table.

We'd also avoid the Roomba 614. It doesn't just lack connectivity—it can't be scheduled at all.

Get the iRobot Roomba 690 on Amazon for $299

4. The EcoVacs Deebot Ozmo 601

The EcoVacs Deebot Ozmo 601

Reviewed/Jon Chan

Jacks of all trades may be a master of none, but do they tend to be cost effective. The Ecovacs Deebot 601 stands as a shinning example. It’s a combination robot vacuum and mop that handles both in stride.

On average, the 601 picked up a respectable 10.6 grams of dirt per run. While that isn’t the highest we’ve seen, even in this price range, it’s the only model that can also act as an automated Swiffer.

Get the EcoVacs Deebot Ozmo 601 on Amazon for $349.98

5. The bObsweep bObi Pet

The bObsweep bObi Pet.

bObsweep

The oddly named Bobsweep Bobi Pet (stylized as bObi Pet) comes with a ton of extras, including a virtual wall, a dry mop attachment, and a UV light on its underside that Bobsweep says can kill germs.

All these goodies will cost you: The Bobi Pet was one of the most expensive robot vacuum in our roundup, retailing for around $330. For that price, it gave a mixed performance in our tests. While it cleaned 75% of the pet hair we laid out for it, it also got stuck on the edges of a doormat multiple times and required human intervention to get it moving again. We think that defeats the purpose of an automated cleaner, which is why we're on the fence about recommending it.

Get the bObsweep bObi Pet on Amazon from a number of sellers

For more Reviewed content on many different types of robot vacuums, including our top overall robot vaccums, robot vacuums for pet owners and smart robot vacuums, plus much more, visit our best right now page.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com