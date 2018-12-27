Our restaurant critic's best bites of 2018 Milk chocolate hazelnut biscuit with dark chocolate ganache and apple butter from Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails in Midtown. Fourth course is diver scallop, salt roasted navet, and summer truffle during the Detroit Free Press/ Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Top 10 Takeover at the Chef's Table in Detroit Foundation Hotel in downtown Detroit, Friday, September 7, 2018. River Bistro in Grandmont Rosedale provided a fresh tasting conch salad with a Caribbean flare at the Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience on Sept. 15, 2018 in Detroit. Order the burger for its own merits, but stay for the crisp, generously salted french fries at Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines & Downtown. Tomato ambrosia with stone fruit and cinnamon meringue from Albena in Detroit. Red snapper escovitch from Delphine's Jamaican Restaurant in Warren. Extra fluffy, face-sized pancakes are served with smoked maple syrup during brunch at Lady of the House in Corktown. The Boogaloo Wonderland sandwich from Chef Greg's Soul 'N' The Wall resurrects a Detroit classic from the long-gone Brothers Bar-B-Q. Curry goat pozole from chef Phil Jones' "Nuevo Soul" pop-up at the Hannan House Cafe in Detroit. Spicy tori ramen with chicken from the new Madison Heights location of Ima, a popular Japanese-inspired noodle shop. Porkskin popcorn from Marrow, a new butcher shop-restaurant hybrid in Detroit's West Village neighborhood. Warda Patisserie recently set up shop inside Eastern Market's Trinosophes, serving gorgeous and elegant pastries. It's hard to pick a favorite, but the simple rustic tart (lower left) stands out. The beef shawarma from Kanun Grill, a new fast-casual Middleastern restaurant in Dearborn Heights. Bhelpuri from Preeti's pop-up dinner at Revolver in Hamtramck. Acqua pazza (Florida red snapper in spicy broth) from SheWolf in Midtown. The Corner Deli sandwich from Rocco's Italian Deli in Midtown. Sardine toast from FOLK, a new breakfast and brunch cafe in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. Pan-seared bison with mashed purple potatoes, apple bacon chutney, blueberry pan jus and carrot-ginger puree, prepared by inmate participants of the food service technology program at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Mich.

It's tough to boil down a list of favorite bites when your job requires you to chew as much mine does.

But I learned early on that nobody likes to hear a restaurant critic complain about their work.

So I’ll spare you and instead just say that this list, by nature, is imperfect. There’s no formula, neither scientific nor magical, which I deploy to put it together. (As far as I know, I’m not yet completely driven by algorithms.)

It represents just 18 dishes out of some uncounted thousands consumed this year on the job, ranging in price and style from humble takeout fare to individual courses from high-end tasting menus. Some I've written about previously, others are first-time mentions.

The square-shaped bar at SheWolf in Detroit's Cass Corridor/Midtown neighborhood is made up of mismatched pieces of granite, an homage to chef-owner Anthony Lombardo's east-side Italian roots.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Because of the nature of dining in 2018, some of these dishes have cycled out with the seasons, though many remain available today.

Another handful are from one-off pop-up dinners and, one hopes, will be available again soon via future brick-and-mortar endeavors from their creators.

The bulk of these bites were taken in restaurants that debuted in the past year or so, while one standout is simply new to me and another happened in prison. (No, that's not a typo.)

Without further ado and in no particular order, here are my most memorable dishes of the year.

Boogaloo Wonderland sandwich from Chef Greg's Soul 'n' the Wall

The Boogaloo Wonderland sandwich from Chef Greg's Soul 'N' The Wall resurrects a Detroit classic from the long-gone Brothers Bar-B-Q.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Chef Greg's Soul 'n' the Wall has been around since 2006, but its star menu item is a resurrected piece of Detroit culinary history. The Boogaloo sandwich was invented in this very spot at some point in the late 1960s, when the beloved rib shack Brothers Bar-B-Q occupied the space. Free Press articles from the '70s describe the Boogaloo as chopped steak or ground pork piled into a soft French roll and smothered in cheese and the secretive "Jean's Sauce of the Islands." Brothers was last mentioned in the Free Press in 1989 and the Boogaloo along with it — until Greg Beard revived it at the site of its birth after customers repeatedly asked for it, according to TheNeighborhoods.org. The new iteration — think: a tangy, more complex sloppy joe — garnered the admiration of Detroit-born songwriter Allee Willis and the sandwich became known as the Boogaloo Wonderland as a nod to her song "Boogie Wonderland." It's earned my admiration, as well.

10009 Curtis, Detroit; 313-861-0331.

Pancakes at Lady of the House

Extra fluffy, face-sized pancakes are served with smoked maple syrup during brunch at Lady of the House in Corktown.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

The award-winning Lady of the House in Corktown introduced brunch earlier this year and with it my favorite Detroit-area brunch dish. Unfortunately, chef Kate Williams' impossibly fluffy, face-sized pancakes have forever ruined all other variations for me. The generous slab of butter and high-quality smoked maple syrup the stack is slathered in only further seal the deal. Thanks a lot, Kate!

1426 Bagley, Detroit; 313-818-0218 and ladyofthehousedetroit.com.





Marrow's pork skin popcorn

Porkskin popcorn from Marrow, a new butcher shop-restaurant hybrid in Detroit's West Village neighborhood.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Do you love fried things and pork but hate the guilt that accompanies eating too much of either? Try substituting the airy and crunchy pork skin popcorn — akin to wispy pork rinds — from Marrow for, well, pretty much all your meals. The bite-sized pieces of crispy pork skin are doused in varying spices and topped with sweet candied popcorn. The new West Village butcher shop-restaurant hybrid would do well to package this stuff and sell it in those giant popcorn tins that appear around this time of year, because I'd probably buy them all.

8044 Kercheval, Detroit; 313-652-0200 and marrowdetroit.com.





Delphine's red snapper escovitch

Red snapper escovitch from Delphine's Jamaican Restaurant in Warren.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Here's how I described this dish back in October in my write-up on this new south Warren Jamaican carryout spot, a description that still stands: "The whole fish is rubbed with Drake’s proprietary seasoning blend, fried and then finished with a briny sauce of lightly pickled onions and peppers in vinegar. You've got to use your hands if you want to pick the bones clean — and you're going to want to."

14377 E Nine Mile, Warren; 586-217-5000.





SheWolf's acqua pazza

Acqua pazza (Florida red snapper in spicy broth) from SheWolf in Midtown.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

From my review of Detroit's SheWolf: "...the heat was pitch-perfect on the acqua pazza, a filet of wild red snapper with crispy, grill-marked skin hiding firm flesh lightly browned at the edges. One of the best things I’ve eaten all year, it arrived at the bar — somewhat annoyingly served from behind, as bar food service goes here — swimming in spicy red broth with chunks of sweet summer tomato, chopped olives and shallots with Michigan buckwheat to soak it all up underneath. Its name translates to 'crazy water,' and it couldn’t be more apt."

438 Selden, Detroit; 313-315-3992 and shewolfdetroit.com.

Scallop from Chef's Table at the Foundation Hotel

Fourth course is diver scallop, salt roasted navet, and summer truffle during the Detroit Free Press/ Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Top 10 Takeover at the Chef's Table in Detroit Foundation Hotel in downtown Detroit, Friday, September 7, 2018.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

I originally wrote that the turbot course was my favorite bite from the 2018 Restaurant of the Year, but it's the scallop dish that in hindsight dominates my food memories:

"At Chef’s Table, Lents takes hand-harvested Maine diver scallops, makes a cream sauce out of the skirt and juices, removes the rest of the flesh from the shell, slices it thinly, cuts salt-roasted turnips to match the shape of the scallop, layers these in an intermingling pattern back in its original shell, adds a pat of winter truffle-infused butter, enshrouds the shell in a layer of brioche, bakes the brioche-covered shells for seven minutes, then removes the brioche and top piece of shell, shaves fresh black truffles over the scallop and turnip flesh and finishes it at the table with a spoonful of the creamy scallop sauce. Even the turnips now taste and feel like a scallop."

250 W. Larned, Detroit; 313-800-5500 and detroitfoundationhotel.com/chefs-table.

Spicy tori ramen from Ima, Madison Heights

Spicy tori ramen with chicken from the new Madison Heights location of Ima, a popular Japanese-inspired noodle shop.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

They say the secret is in the sauce, but at Ima the secret is in the broth. Following the smash success of his Corktown noodle shop, chef Mike Ransom opened a second location in the heavily Asian suburb of Madison Heights with an expanded menu and a fully realized vision. That means ramen has joined the menu alongside Ima's already popular udon noodle dishes. Eschewing pork for all his broths, Ransom instead coaxes deep flavors out of chicken bones and other secrets. The spicy tori ramen adds an additional layer of complexity thanks to a fiery chili-miso.

32203 John R, Madison Heights; 248-781-0131 and imanoodles.com.

Chef Phil Jones' curry goat posole

Curry goat pozole from chef Phil Jones' "Nuevo Soul" pop-up at the Hannan House Cafe in Detroit.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Chef Phil Jones has been around the block in Detroit more than once, working in some of the city's most popular restaurants dating back to the '70s. Nowadays he calls himself a "community chef," donating three quarters of his time to nonprofit work that helps Detroiters access high-quality food. But every once in a while, Jones will cook a pop-up dinner. His most recent, part of the "Phil Jones' Nuevo Soul Revue" series, traced the African diaspora in Latin America across seven masterful dishes, each one telling a piece of the story of the Transatlantic slave trade and how it continues to ripple across communities today. Jones' curry goat posole deftly fused Caribbean-style curry goat — tender and fiery — with the traditional Mexican hominy stew while somehow celebrating both cultures at once. The meal emphasized food's storytelling power and Jones' position as one of Detroit's best, most deeply rooted narrators. Listen up!

Follow Phil Jones at facebook.com/chefphiljones.

Preeti Sidhu's bhelpuri at Revolver

Bhelpuri from Preeti's pop-up dinner at Revolver in Hamtramck.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Bhelpuri is a popular Indian street food snack of puffed rice and veggies commonly served out of a rolled paper cone. Until recently, my favorite version came from the kitchen of Preeti Mistry at her now closed Juhu Beach Club in Oakland, Calif. That is, until another Preeti, last name Sidhu, served her more traditional take during a "Tour of India" pop-up dinner at Revolver in Hamtramck in June. The mix of puffed rice and rice cracker with peanuts and onions coated in tamarind chutney hit all the notes of a summer Top 40 chart-topper: crunchy, tangy, sweet and sour. And really fun to eat.

Preeti is a frequent guest chef at Revolver, 9737 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck: revolverhamtramck.com.

French fries at Hazel, Ravines & Downtown

Order the burger for its own merits, but stay for the crisp, generously salted french fries at Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines & Downtown.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Doing simple things right — it's harder than it seems and often gets overlooked for more bombastic displays. But dammit, I've had enough and have excused so many lousy french fries in my life that when I come across a commendable bunch I want to shout it from the rooftops. Go to Hazel, Ravines & Downtown in Birmingham for the burger. It's gooey and greasy and really good. But stay for the perfectly crisp, generously salted fries that accompany it. Especially if you fondly recall a time when McDonald's used to make the best in town. Hazel's may be even better.

34977 Woodward, Birmingham; 248-671-1714 and hrd.kitchen.

Beef shawarma sandwich from Kanun Grill

The beef shawarma from Kanun Grill, a new fast-casual Middleastern restaurant in Dearborn Heights.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

At this new fast-casual Middleastern restaurant in Dearborn Heights, the meat spits rotate horizontally above a bed of coals, imbuing the proteins with a deep smoky flavor that's tough to replicate on a more traditional vertical spit. The beef shawarma sandwich stood out this year in a field of dozens of shawarmas sampled (although Tuhama's deserves a shout-out, too). At Kanun, tender, pull-apart spiced beef is layered with creamy tahini, leafy parsley, sumac-seasoned onion and pickled radish, then wrapped in a pita and kissed on the grill for a crisp outer shell. I could eat two, but then again I'm basically just a paid glutton.

26951 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-992-0010 and kanun-grill.business.site.

Folk's sardine toast

Sardine toast from FOLK, a new breakfast and brunch cafe in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Though I liked it from the jump, I fell in love with this stylish new breakfast and lunch cafe in Corktown during my second visit, after taking one bite of Folk's sardine toast. Thick tinned fish are served on an even thicker slice of Zingerman's sourdough smeared with horseradish labneh. Shocking purple pickled onions crown the sardines and add a pop of crunchy, sweet acidity. It's a simple springtime dish that momentarily transported me to coastal Spain as I imagine it. The fact that Folk pays their workers a living wage while subverting the broken restaurant tipping model is an added feel-good bonus.

1701 Trumbull, Detroit; 313-290-5849 and folkdetroit.com.

Max Hardy's conch salad

River Bistro in Grandmont Rosedale provided a fresh tasting conch salad with a Caribbean flare at the Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience on Sept. 15, 2018 in Detroit.

Mark Kurlyandchik,

Fresh conch — a Caribbean delicacy — is hard to come by in metro Detroit. But this ceviche-like salad from River Bistro and Coop chef Max Hardy was a big hit at our River Bistro Top 10 Takeover dinner and during the Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience. Lively and bright, the salad consisted of citrus-marinated conch mixed with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, bell pepper and habanero, resulting in a fresh melange with a refreshing kick. It's not a regular menu item at either of his current spots, but perhaps Hardy will incorporate it into his menu at Honey, the full-service restaurant he plans to open in New Center in the next year or so.

18456 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-953-2225 and riverbistrodetroit.com.

474 Peterboro, Detroit; coopdetroit.com.

The Corner Deli sandwich from Rocco's

The Corner Deli sandwich from Rocco's Italian Deli in Midtown.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Delis seem to be a hot new trend as they sprout around town like... coffeeshops. Rocco's in Midtown is of the Italian variety. And though its sleek decor and marble bar are a little more polished than the delis of yore, it's not just a shiny facade. Rocco's delivers the goods — mostly in sandwich form. A Love Letter to the Corner Deli is a nod to the classic Italian subs of a bygone era, filled with the meat trifecta of high quality salami, capicola and mortadella, rounded out with provolone, tomato, onion, shredded lettuce and a dousing of red wine vinaigrette. Ask for it on a sub bun and you might find soon find yourself forgetting how to get to Ventimiglia's.

3627 Cass, Detroit; 313-315-3033 and roccosdetroit.com.

Albena's tomato ambrosia

Tomato ambrosia with stone fruit and cinnamon meringue from Albena in Detroit.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

From a September first look at Garret Lipar's new 8-seat tasting counter at The Siren Hotel: "A black stone bowl is delivered with shards of crispy meringue made of tomato skins and cinnamon that cloak the surprise underneath: a jewel box of tomato and stone-fruit sorbet and little orbs of peach, plum, huckleberry and the ever-so-tiny red currant tomatoes. A tangy creme fraiche reminiscent of yogurt is the final surprise at the very bottom of the bowl. Every bite is different from the last on the savory to sweet spectrum depending on your scoop. It is a trick for the mind just as much as the palate — a dish I won’t soon, if ever, forget."

1509 Broadway, Detroit; 313-277-4736 and albenadetroit.com.

Warda's apple tart

Warda Patisserie recently set up shop inside Eastern Market's Trinosophes, serving gorgeous and elegant pastries. It's hard to pick a favorite, but the simple rustic tart (lower left) stands out.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Algerian-born Warda Bouguettaya has been turning heads for years with her Instagram feed full of delicately manicured tarts, galettes and other sweet treats. As of a few weeks ago, you can now regularly find her intricate and elegant wares in the flesh at the newly launched Warda Pâtisserie inside Eastern Market's Trinosophes. It's tough to pick a favorite, but the apple tart with its razor-thin shingles of Michigan apples perfectly echoes Warda's philosophy of "combining local ingredients with unique global flavors."

1464 Gratiot, Detroit; facebook.com/warda.patisserie. (Note: Warda Pâtisserie is closed for the holidays and will be back in business Jan. 8.)

Not-ella dessert from Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

Milk chocolate hazelnut biscuit with dark chocolate ganache and apple butter from Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails in Midtown.

Mark Kurlyandchik, Detroit Free Press

Former Bacco and Bistro 82 pastry chef Ben Robison joined Chartreuse in late 2017 and has spent the last year putting out stunning minimalist desserts at a hot spot whose previous meal-capping highlight was vanilla pudding. Nothing against pudding, but Robison has elevated Chartreuse's game while proving why he's among the area's best pastry chefs. The Not-ella, a milk chocolate and hazelnut biscuit surrounded by dark chocolate ganache, is a riff on the flavors of Nutella but eats like a really fancy Twix bar — with a fork and knife.

15 E Kirby, Detroit; 313-818-3915 and chartreusekc.com.

Seared bison from Lakeland Correctional Facility

Last spring I had the privilege of eating at the Saffron Cafe, an inmate-run culinary training space and sometimes uber-exclusive restaurant at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. Chef Jimmy Lee Hill has been running the program for 30 years, acting as culinary instructor as well as de facto pastor, father figure and personal therapist for thousands of incarcerated men over the past three decades. This dish was the culmination of a wild game feast that absolutely floored me with its level of execution. Even the plastic spoon I had to use to cut the bison couldn't hamper the experience — but it might have been because the meat was so tender. (This meal also sparked my next documentary film project, a collaborative effort with my Free Press colleague Brian Kaufman that will track a year in the life of Chef Hill's life-changing program.)

Contact Free Press Restaurant Critic Mark Kurlyandchik at 313-222-5026 or mkurlyandc@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mkurlyandchik and Instagram: curlyhandshake.

