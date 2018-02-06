People on social media are comparing Samantha Bee (left) and Roseanne Barr (right) after Bee called Ivanka Trump a vulgar insult on her 'Full Frontal' show Wednesday, the same day Barr's show 'Roseanne' was cancelled after she sent a "racist" tweet aimed at Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Each week, USA TODAY's OnPolitics blog takes a look at how media from the left and the right reacted to a political news story, giving liberals and conservatives a peek into the other's media bubble.

This week, two female comedians dominated the political conversation: one of them an avid Trump supporter, the other, less so.

After ABC fired Roseanne Barr for a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett but TBS appeared to let Samantha Bee skate with an apology for calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---," conservatives cried foul. Here was definitive proof of the double standard at work in the media, they said.

Liberals, on the other hand, argued it was President Trump who was guilty of having a double standard after he called for Bee to be fired. After all, Trump has tolerated such language from allies and often uses vulgar terms himself, they said.

Liberal bubble: Trump's the one with the double standard

Right-wing firebrand Ted Nugent dropped the same "c-word" that Bee used against Ivanka Trump on Hillary Clinton in 1994 without a conservative backlash, writes Salon's Shira Tarlo. (He also called Clinton a "b--ch" and "two-bit whore for Fidel Castro.") Nugent also called former president Barack Obama a "sub-human mongrel" and said Obama could "suck on my machine gun."

None of that damaged Nugent's reputation on the right, Tarlo says. In fact, Trump had Nugent in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity not long after his inauguration.

Tarlo also points out that Trump himelf has made a number of derogatory comments about women including allegedly referring to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jennifer Lin as "that c--t."

Conservative bubble: This is just like high school

"No reasonable person thinks Samantha Bee would still have a job at TBS if she used the same terrible language to insult Chelsea Clinton or Michelle Obama," writes the National Review's David French.

Although it is easy to explain that as a product of ideology, the root of the problem is actually peer pressure, just like in high school. Specifically, French says, "At elite levels of American society there exists a very real progressive peer privilege."

"When conservatives cry foul and demand accountability for Samantha Bee or Joy Reid, they’re communicating with executives and colleagues who have known and liked 'Samantha' and 'Joy' for years," French said. "It’s hard to see your own flaws and mistakes when basking in peer praise or uniting in bonds of friendship to oppose the out-group."

Liberal bubble: Bee was right, she just used the wrong word

"Bee is not Barr — she is not spewing random and racist, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-theory views over years on Twitter, as Barr has, and often in the service of supporting the President's policies," writes psychologist Peggy Dexter in a post for CNN.

"Directing a single insult, even a vulgar one, at one person, for reasons of defending the disenfranchised, as Bee did, is one thing; promoting racist beliefs, specifically calling a black person 'an ape' in response to, well, nothing, is quite another," Dexter says.

Dexter noted that the biggest problem with's Bee's insult "is that the comedian undercut her own message" that Ivanka Trump "should be held accountable for her failure to influence her father to end his cruel immigration policies, which include separating immigrant parents from children."

Conservative bubble: This double standard helped Trump win

"The undeniable double standard that exists, and has existed for a long time, is a key factor in Donald Trump’s electoral wins," writes Ellie Bufkin in The Federalist.

"Whereas Barr used a racist trope, Bee used a blatantly misogynistic one," Bufkin says. "Both chose to target, attack, and dehumanize someone entirely because of that person’s political beliefs. Yet Bee is being held up as a hero by the very same people who demanded Rosanne’s termination."

Bufkin believes everyone should be held to a single standard, but warns that outrage over every insult could create an environment "where few would feel safe or comfortable exercising their right to speak freely." Rather, the standard should be, "If you don’t like something, just don’t watch, read, or listen to it," she said.

Liberal bubble: Bee picked the worst time to insult Ivanka

"In comedy, timing is everything," writes The New Republic's Jeet Heer.

"Bee’s comments would be provocative at the best of times," says Heer. "Against the backdrop of Barr’s firing, Bee’s own insult became natural fodder for partisan theater."

But the real story is how central television has become to American politics, Heer says.

Although real world news continues to happen (shooting wars and trade wars, hurricanes and scandals), television is now a major front for ideological contest. By insulting Ivanka Trump at a moment when the political right was looking for tit-for-tat retaliation, regardless of whether the joke would have been productive or appropriate under any circumstances, Bee made the wrong joke at the wrong time.

Conservative bubble: Hollywood's moral credibility is shattered

Washington Examiner commentary writer Emily Jashinsky says Bee is "a perfect emblem" of the "entertainment industry stars who zealously claim the moral high ground with a sense of confidence substantiated mostly by the approval of other liberals in the media."

Hollywood's moral credibility has already been shattered. The past year has clarified what many people already suspected, that the people most intent on using their platform to lecture the rest of us are much better at talking the talk than walking the walk." It would be less egregious if the worst offenders weren't also the most eager to lecture others.

