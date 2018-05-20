The cheapest vacation rental destination in all 50 states Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81 Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81

Looking for an inexpensive trip this summer? The range of vacation rentals -- and the places you can find them -- continues to expand, and bargain hunters can reap the benefits.

Vacation rental site HomeAway analyzed its booking data to determine the cheapest destinations in all 50 states based on actual per person cost for stays in 2017. It found rates as low as $30 per person per night, including for appealing homes in scenic settings near mountains, lakes and rivers. For families, HomeAway also calculated the per person cost for maximum occupancy in a rental, which puts dozens of homes in the $10-$20 per person range.

See the slideshow above for one inexpensive destination in every state, and a sample property for rent in each place.

