The Kim Jong Un-Donald Trump meeting now seems shaky at best

A commemorative coin for the planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump has been minted, even though the meeting seems shakier than ever. Trump, in a strategy talk Tuesday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the June 12 meeting with Kim could be pushed back. “There’s a very substantial chance that it won’t work out,” said Trump, who hopes to convince Kim to give up his nuclear weapons. But the historic meeting has been on unsteady ground since it was announced. Last week, Kim threatened to cancel. The coin, however, is here and ready. Just in case.

A coin for the upcoming US-North Korea summit is seen in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2018.

STR, AFP/Getty Images

Santa Fe students had a year of disaster and tragedy

Even before Friday’s shooting, Santa Fe High School’s 1,400 students had staggered through a year of vigils and extended school closings. Normalcy never arrived, kept out by a unique series of disasters and near misses. The first came just two weeks after classes started, when Hurricane Harvey crashed into southeast Texas. The storm flooded Santa Fe’s one main road and gutted dozens of homes. Panic arose again in February, when reports of popping sounds sent the school into lockdown. Students hid behind desks and pressed tight against the classroom walls, hiding from a gunman who never arrived. And then, on Friday, one did.

• The father of the teen accused of fatally shooting 10 people in Santa Fe last week said his son was a "good boy" who was a victim of bullying. The school district said that's not the case.

That cracking noise is the glass ceiling breaking at the New York Stock Exchange

A woman became president of the New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history. Stacey Cunningham, who began her career as a floor clerk on the trading floor in 1996, will become the 67th president of the Big Board on Friday. That means two of the world's most well-known financial exchanges will be led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in January 2017.

Imagine a McDonald's without straws

Is a straw-less McDonald’s a better McDonald’s? If the fast-food chain nixes straws from its restaurants, at the very least McDonald’s would be more eco-friendly. Straws are difficult to recycle, and McDonald's hands out millions each day, said the group SumOfUs. McDonald's shareholders will consider alternatives to plastic straws in a Thursday meeting. Not on the agenda: How we're supposed to drink our milkshakes.

Jobs with highest pay hikes often don’t require a college degree

If you haven’t seen a pay raise in years, be aware of jobs out there more likely to get a pay hike. Glassdoor’s list of careers with the highest annual pay raises includes both traditionally high-paid career choices, such as practicing law, and low-skilled gigs, such as cashier and truck driver. If a raise isn’t in your future, hope you're socking away money. The average American needs up to six months’ worth of living expenses in the bank, experts say. Here’s how to do it.

ICYMI:

