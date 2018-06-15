Seattle's standout ice cream shops Molly Moon Neitzel opened the first Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream shop in Wallingford in 2008. The ice cream served here is made in the back of the shop. 01 / 40 Molly Moon Neitzel opened the first Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream shop in Wallingford in 2008. The ice cream served here is made in the back of the shop. 01 / 40

Summer is finally here and that means it’s ice cream season. While it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy some of the cold stuff all year long, there’s nothing quite like a refreshing cone on a hot day. Fortunately for Pacific Northwesterners, Seattle offers some of the country’s preeminent ice cream. From funky flavors to old-school sundaes to plant-based scoops that could pass for dairy, the Emerald City has everything an ice cream lover could imagine.

Seattle has long been a leader in local, farm to table-style fare and ice cream is no exception. Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, a Seattle-born company with eight locations in the city, uses milk, honey, chocolate, vanilla, coffee and tea all grown in the Pacific Northwest. When local ingredients aren’t readily available, Molly Moon’s sources organic, fair-trade ingredients from local companies like Theo Chocolate and Stumptown Coffee.

Parfait, a shop in the Ballard neighborhood, pasteurizes its own ice cream base onsite and makes everything from fudge brownies to sprinkles from scratch. Parfait also partnered with Seattle Urban Farm Company to build two working gardens on the shop’s property to grow herbs and berries for the ice cream.

Frankie & Jo’s scoops only plant-based ice cream, which is made with homemade sprouted cashew milk and coconut milk. Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream sources from Lopez Island Creamery in Anacortes, Washington, and makes all its syrups in-house. Portland-import Salt & Straw collaborates with local artisans to create distinctly Seattle flavors.

Whether you’re looking to sip on an ice cream float at a nostalgic soda counter or grab a quick cone in a particular neighborhood, there is an ice cream shop for you. Needless to say, Seattleites are in for a treat this summer.

Browse the photo gallery above for an epic ice cream trail and see more travel-worthy sweets below.

