The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

American Airlines is the largest carrier in the world, moving into the top spot following its merger with US Airways that closed in 2015.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, American and its regional affiliates fly more than 1,500 aircraft through nine hub cities.

American traces its history back to 1920s, when a mail carrier operation that would become today’s American flew its first flight. This century, American has grown through several mergers. In 2001, American acquired TWA (Trans World Airlines). In 2015, US Airways led an effort to merge with American, creating today’s version of the company that kept the American Airlines name. US Airways itself was the product of numerous mergers over the years, including a 2005 merger with America West.

USA TODAY

Era of airline merger mania comes to a close with last US Airways flight

Check out the photo gallery above for a snapshot look at today’s American, or scroll down for a by-the-numbers look.

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

CEO: Doug Parker

Destinations: About 350 in 50 countries

Hubs: Charlotte, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth Los Angeles, Miami, New York LaGuardia/JFK, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Washington Reagan National

Daily flights: About 6,700

Frequent-flier program: AAdvantage

Frequent-flier alliance: oneworld

USA TODAY

American completes 'Heritage' plane rollout with TWA, AirCal paint jobs

Busiest airports (by passengers, 2015)

1. Dallas/Fort Worth

2. Charlotte

3. Miami

4. Chicago O’Hare

5. Philadelphia

6. Phoenix

7. Los Angeles

8. New York LaGuardia

9. New York JFK

10. Washington Reagan National

USA TODAY

Now flying on American: Real international-style premium economy seats

USA TODAY

Tears, tales and champagne flow on US Airways' last-ever flight

Busiest airports (by scheduled departures, 2015)

1. Dallas/Fort Worth (284,223)

2. Charlotte (231,591)

3. Chicago O'Hare (165,279)

4. Philadelphia (156,456)

5. Miami (117,162)

6. Phoenix (100,968)

7. Washington Reagan National (84,832)

8. Los Angeles (66,076)

9. New York LaGuardia (54,617)

10. New York JFK (34,649)

USA TODAY

'Super 80 Send Off': American retiring 20 MD-80s in 1 day

Fleet breakdown (as of December 2016; includes regional affiliates that fly as American Eagle)

Airbus A319 (125)

Airbus A320 (51)

Airbus A321 (199)

Airbus A330-200 (15)

Airbus A330-300 (9)

Boeing 737-800 (284)

Boeing 757 (51)

Boeing 767-300 (31)

Boeing 777-200 (47)

Boeing 777-300 (20)

Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliner” (17)

Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” (4)

Bombardier CRJ-200 (120)

Bombardier CRJ-700 (79)

Bombardier CRJ-900 (118)

Bombardier Dash 8-100 (21)

Bombardier Dash 8-300 (11)

Embraer E175 (124)

Embraer E190 (20)

Embraer ERJ-140 (13)

Embraer ERJ-145 (118)

MD-80 (57)

USA TODAY

US Airways' final flight closes curtain on another major airline
A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years
01 / 38
A file photo of a USAir Boeing 727 at Washington's National Airport in 1995.
02 / 38
US Airways planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 25, 2007.
03 / 38
With the Capitol in the backgroud, a US Airways plane lands at Washington's Reagan National Airport on Aug. 12, 2002.
04 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1988.
05 / 38
The tails of a US Airways plane is seen in Chicago in July 2001. In the background is the tail of Northwest Airlines, a brand that disappeared in 2008 after merging with Delta.
06 / 38
This photo provided by Harrisburg (Pa.) International Airport shows a ticket cover and letter from US Air on its first day of flying under that new name in 1979.
07 / 38
A USAir Boening 737 jetliner taxis at Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
08 / 38
A USAir Express Beech 1900-C at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
09 / 38
Metrojet, a short-lived low-fare 'carrier within a carrier,' was on of US Airways' attempts to fight off Southwest's encroachment into the Northeast. It didn't work.
10 / 38
US Airways and America West jets in Phoenix on May 19, 2005. America West acquired US Airways that year but took US Airways more-recognizable name.
11 / 38
Fifth-grade students deplane a USAir Express flight at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., in 1996.
12 / 38
A USAir Jetstream 31 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
13 / 38
USAir CEO Stephen Wolf stands behind a model of a jet showing the then-new US Airways name and logo at a news conference in New York on Oct. 12, 1996.
14 / 38
A US Air British Aerospace BAE 146 circa 1989.
15 / 38
A undated file picture shows a US Airways A330-300 flying over Toulouse in southern France.
16 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1990.
17 / 38
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
18 / 38
In this April 8, 2010 file photo, a US Airways plane takes off from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
19 / 38
A USAir Express "Dash 8" at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
20 / 38
A USAir jet takes off from Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
21 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737-300 landing at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
22 / 38
A US Airways flight prepares to depart from Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 13, 2004.
23 / 38
A USAir MD-80 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
24 / 38
US Airways planes in Phoenix in 2014.
25 / 38
A USAir DC-9 at Pittsburgh in 1995.
26 / 38
A USAir Boeing 737 seen in 1995.
27 / 38
A USAir Express Dash 8 near Washington National Airport in 1995.
28 / 38
In this July 22, 2008, file photo, a US Airways Express plane passes behind a JetBlue plane at Boston's Logan Airport.
29 / 38
In this file photo from Oct. 29, 2010, a US Airways Express flight approaches Philadelphia International Airport.
30 / 38
A US Airways aircraft painted in the colors of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team is seen in Phoenix on Oct. 7, 2011. The plane is one of several that the airline painted in the colors of pro football teams.
31 / 38
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
32 / 38
An undated file photo of a US Airways Express plane operated by regional carrier Republic.
33 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
34 / 38
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
35 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
36 / 38
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
37 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
38 / 38
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the last-ever flight on US Airways

Scenes from the last-ever flight on US Airways
01 / 33
US Airways flight attendant Malva McSween was among the crew working US Airways last-ever flight on Oct. 16, 2015.
02 / 33
Retired flight attendant Glenda Yerse was on hand for the final flight, wearning her 1970 Allegheny Air uniform.
03 / 33
Retired flight attendant Glenda Yersa gets a hug from former USAir Ed Colodny.
04 / 33
Capt. Doug Rice and First Officer William Koone in the cockpit as US Airways Flight 1939 prepared to depart San Francisco for Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2015.
05 / 33
Gate agents make the final boarding announcement for US Airways Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
06 / 33
Former USAir CEO Ed Colodny signs a model airplane for someone in the crowd at San Francisco ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
07 / 33
All passengers on the last leg of Flight 1939 received this coin commemorating the last-ever flight on US Airways.
08 / 33
Aviation enthusiasts were plentiful at San Francisco International Airport ahead of US Airways' final departure on Oct. 16, 2015.
09 / 33
Retired US Airways employee Helena Valentine cries as she talks to former USAir CEO Ed Colodny in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
10 / 33
Helena Valentine holds up USAir's first-ever employee newsletter after she got it signed by former CEO Ed Colodny ahead of Flight 1939 in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
11 / 33
US Airways' name shares space with American for one of the last times ever at San Francisco's airport ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
12 / 33
American/US Airways ticket counter agents offered to print old-style thick-stock tickets for fliers who wished to have a souvenir of US Flight 1939.
13 / 33
Onlookers crowd around to hear from USAir CEO Ed Colodny (left) address a crowd at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 16, 2015.
14 / 33
"God, what a ride!" former USAir CEO Ed Colodny said to a crowd in San Francisco ahead of Flight 1939 on Oct. 16, 2015.
15 / 33
The crowd assembled for US Airways' final flight listens to gateside speeches in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
16 / 33
The flight crew for the final leg of US Airways Flight 1939 poses for a photo prior to departing San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
17 / 33
All passengers flying the final leg of US Airways Flight 1939 got one of these amenity kits, which are usually reserved for fliers in the premium cabins.
18 / 33
Charles Alford, a US Airways customer service worker from Raleigh/Durham, proudly shows off his boarding pass to be on the last-ever US Airways flight on Oct. 16, 2015, in San Francisco.
19 / 33
Glenda Yerse (center) is flanked by Miki Godlaski (left) and Chris Goldaski (right) ahead of Flight 1939 in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
20 / 33
There were no more US Airways flights on the departure board at Philadelphia International Airport on as of Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2015.
21 / 33
Passengers board the last leg of US Airways Flight 1939 the evening of Oct. 16, 2015, in San Francisco.
22 / 33
US Airways Flight 1939 pulls away from a gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
23 / 33
US Airways Flight 1939 pushes back from the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
24 / 33
US Airways Flight 1939 pushes back from the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
25 / 33
The departure information for Flight 1939 at the gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
26 / 33
US Airways Flight 1939 pulls away from a gate in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 2015.
27 / 33
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
28 / 33
THe pilots on the Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sit at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
29 / 33
Passengers arriving to Philadelphia on Flight 1939 were welcomed by a large crowd of well-wishers on Oct. 17, 2015.
30 / 33
Flight 1939 Crewmembers embrace after arriving to Philadelphia on US Airways' last-ever flight on the morning of Oct. 17, 2015.
31 / 33
A crowd of well-wishers -- and some goodies -- awaited fliers arriving to Philadelphia on US Airways' last-ever flight on Oct. 17, 2015.
32 / 33
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.
33 / 33
The Airbus A321 operating Flight 1939 sits at the gate after arriving to Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2015.

WATCH: Tearful flight attendant recalls time with US Airways

USA TODAY

American completes 'Heritage' plane rollout with TWA, AirCal paint jobs
American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes
01 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
02 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
03 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct TWA.
04 / 19
American paints a Boeing 737 (registration number N915NN) in the colors of TWA as part of its series of 'Heritage Planes.'
05 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
06 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
07 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
08 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct AirCal.
09 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
10 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
11 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
12 / 19
This American Airlines Boeing 737 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Reno Air.
13 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
14 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Allegheny Airlines.
15 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
16 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct America West.
17 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A319 is painted in colors honoring now-defunct Piedmont Airlines.
18 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is a 'Heritage Plane' bearing the livery of US Airways.
19 / 19
This American Airlines Airbus A321 is painted in colors of merger partner US Airways

IN PICTURES: American Airlines' retro amenity kits

American Airlines' retro amenity kits
01 / 11
The retro AirCal-themed kit for international business class.
02 / 11
These will be the first batch of American's retro amenity kits.
03 / 11
The retro American Airlines-themed kit for international business class.
04 / 11
The retro Piedmont-themed kit for international business class.
05 / 11
These nine airlines will be featured AA's line-up of retro amenity kits.
06 / 11
The retro Allegheny-themed kit for international business class.
07 / 11
The retro America West-themed kit for international business class.
08 / 11
The retro PSA-themed kit for transcontinental first class.
09 / 11
The retro US Airways-themed kit for international business class.
10 / 11
The retro American Airlines-themed kit for transcontinental first class.
11 / 11
The retro TWAl-themed kit for international business class.
636160871327955605-USAT-NOV-15.jpg
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, Special for USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com