Charlene Orsi, bottom center, is shown with her daughters in the photo from Facebook

Family photo

WETUMPKA, Ala. — Two of the surviving 12-year-old triplets shot by their father Saturday in an Elmore County, Ala. murder-suicide are recovering from their wounds in a Montgomery hospital.

“The girls are strong, very strong,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Monday afternoon. “They have both undergone surgeries. One of the girls may have multiple surgeries in front of her. We are told one of the bullets lodged very close to her spine.”

The girl’s mother, Charlene “Charley” Orsi, 44, was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Robert “Bob” Orsi, 51, as she came to the family home on Granite Drive to pick up the children, Franklin said. One of the triplets died in the incident. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter wasn't injured. She fled to a neighbor’s home after Charley Orsi was shot, Franklin said.

More: Three dead, 2 hurt, home set ablaze in Elmore murder-suicide

More: Husband’s affair leads to murder-suicide involving mistress and wife in Pennsylvania home

After shooting his wife, outside the home, and forcing the triplets to lay face down in a room in the house where he shot them multiple times, Orsi then spread an accelerant throughout the house and set the home ablaze, Franklin said. Bob Orsi’s remains were found in the rear portion of the home, he had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

It was hugs and tears and more than a few laughs Monday evening at Redland Hills Church as the community came together to remember the Orsi family.

“Sometimes we just have a desire to be together, to hug someone,” said Pastor Wes Gunn. “To love on each other. And if you need to cry, that’s OK too.”

It was standing room only in the sanctuary as parents, teachers and students got up to share their memories. Charley Orsi was remembered for her “infectious smile” and Harry Potter obsession. Several people joked that they couldn’t tell the triplets apart.

The crowd got an update on the two surviving sisters’ condition. They are sharing a room at Baptist Medical Center Soythin Montgomery and want to see their friends.

There will be counselors available Tuesday at Redland Hills Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon.

More: Wife helped plan, cover up murder of husband initially reported missing after a hunting trip, grand jury says

More: Family of 7 dead in what could be Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years

It’s a service a father of a Redland Hills fourth grader says should be taken advantage of.

“How do I explain this to my 9-year-old?” he asked almost rhetorically in the church’s parking lot after the service. “I mean, I can’t even understand it. So how do I explain it to her?”

Elmore County is still struggling to come to grips with the tragedy.

“I just can’t imagine how or why this happened,” said Renee Hill of Wetumpka. She heard of the news Sunday morning in church. “Of course my first instinct was to pray for that family. I just don’t know how this could have happened, not here in Elmore County.”

The sheriff’s office is working to find out exactly what happened on Saturday evening at the brick, two story home. What is known is Charley Orsi filed for divorce on June 28, and was seeking custody of the couple’s four children, courthouse records show. Bob Orsi filed his response to the divorce papers on July 2, indicating that he would contest the divorce and granting custody of the children to Charley Orsi.

Bob Orsi allegedly abused drugs, which may have “exacerbated,” the situation, Franklin said.

Robert Orsi is shown in a 2009 photo taken at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Maxwell Air Force Base photo

The two surviving triplets met an Elmore County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the door of the family home, which by then was fully engulfed in flames, Franklin said.

“Both of these girls received multiple gunshot wounds,” he said. “They told our investigators that they both played dead until their father left the room and began spreading accelerant, we feel it was gasoline, throughout the house. They picked that time to make their escape. From what they could see of the condition of their sister, they knew she couldn’t make it out of the home.

“Our deputy arrived at the home after getting a call of a person shot. He found Mrs. Orsi in the carport area of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He felt he had an active shooter, so he went into the home and met the girls at the door as they were fleeing the fire.”

The deputy escorted the girls to a neighbor’s home and then returned to the home where he went inside, but was driven out by the fire and smoke. He left the home and attempted to get back inside from another part of house but was again driven out by the fire and smoke.

More: Mother of murdered children says she warned authorities about her ex-husband

More: Police: Man beat woman to death with tire iron, scratched word 'cheater' into car hood

“We had two investigators at the hospital, each one talked with one of the girls separately,” Franklin said. “They were almost word for word exact in their statements to our investigators as to what happened. They described their father forcing them to lie down on the floor, facedown, and then he went down the line shooting. One. Two. Three.

“For a man to shoot children like this, not to mention his own children, almost like a machine…” Franklin’s voice then trialed off. He appeared to gather himself and continued with the interview.

The girls will likely go to Charley Orsi’s parents, who were moving from her native New York to the area to be closer to the grandchildren, Franklin said. Her parents and brother drove up at the home about an hour after the shootings and fire. Fire departments were still battling the blaze, Franklin said.

Charlene Orsi

Redland Elementary School

“They had brought down a U-Haul with their belongings,” he said. “Good folks, strong folks. I had to tell them their daughter and sister was dead and that one of their grandchildren and the uncle’s niece was likely dead. We had not recovered her body from the house at this time.

“If the sheriff’s office has any say where these children will go, we’re going with the grandparents.”

Charley Orsi was a third-grade teacher at Redland Elementary School, just down the road a ways from the couple’s home. She began teaching at Redland in 2016, her bio on the school’s Facebook page states. She became a certified teacher in 2014 and began teaching at Holly Navarre Intermediate School in Florida. Bob Orsi retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 29 years, the bio reads. That’s when the couple returned “home” to Redland.

More: Woman kills 3 family members, dogs and self, authorities say

More: A pardon expert emailed me his life's work before killing his two sons and himself

“I feel very blessed to be a part of the RES family once again as a parent and even more now as your teacher!” she wrote in the bio.

Charley joined the Air Force in 1992 and served four years, as a radiology technologist with a specialty in mammography, the bio reads. The couple were married Aug. 17, 1994 in Anchorage, Alaska, the court documents read.

Franklin calls the case on of the most disturbing he has handled in his 28 plus years as sheriff.

“We’ve had some bad cases, murders, even murders with multiple victims,” he said. “We’ve even had murder-suicides. But this one, the way Mr. Orsi set out to destroy his entire family. And the damage he caused and what these girls will have to live with for the rest of their lives. This is one you’ll carry with you forever.”

Want to help?

The Redland Elementary School PTO is accepting donations in the form of checks or cash to be set up and deposited into a local bank account. Make checks payable to Orsi Fund. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the school (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.). They are also accepting any gift cards and clothes. Patricia and Katherine wear a size 4 in shoes, ⅞ in tops and size 10 in shorts/pants. Adriana wears an adult medium top.

The PTO is selling #redlandstrong bracelets for $2. Refer to the Redland PTO Facebook page for more information. https://www.facebook.com/redland.pto/

A Go Fund Me account has also been established: https://www.gofundme.com/8ryq5-loving-the-orsis

Follow Marty Roney on Twitter: @MartyRoney1

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com