Whether you interested in a futuristic world with androids or a post-apocalyptic civilization, E3 had a video game for everybody.

In this week's episode of The Mothership, USA TODAY's geek culture podcast, the crew discusses their favorite reveals of the past week at the annual gaming confab (including "Fallout '76," "Cyberpunk 2077" and more), plus what's working (and what's not) in video games as well as predictions for the next few years.

The upcoming video game "Cyberpunk 2077" centers on a mercenary in a futuristic metropolis.

CD PROJEKT

Plus: Check out a preview of next week's episode, with special guest Cheo Hodari Coker talking about the second season of his Netflix Marvel show "Luke Cage" (premiering June 22).

