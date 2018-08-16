The Senate unanimously passed a resolution by Democrats on Thursday condemning attacks on the free press and affirming that "the press is not the enemy of the people," President Trump's label for the media.

The move came as more than 300 newspapers and other media outlets joined The Boston Globe in publishing editorials Thursday promoting freedom of the press and refuting Trump's denouncements.

"We can't let statements by the president declaring the press is the enemy of the people go unchallenged," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. "Both parties complain about the media but who would argue with Thomas Jefferson who wrote that “our liberty depends on the freedom of the press and that cannot be limited without being lost."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., joined Schatz in introducing the resolution, which passed with unanimous consent by voice vote.

The resolution reaffirms the "vital and indispensable role" of the free press, condemns attacks on the institution "and views efforts to systematically undermine the credibility of the press as a whole as an attack on our democratic institutions."

"It is the sense of the Senate that it is the sworn responsibility of all who serve the United States by taking the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States to uphold, cherish, and protect the entire Constitution, including the freedom of the press," the resolution states.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaks with reporters about health care on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

The Globe, in an effort started last week, gained support from other newspapers – small and large, across the U.S. – in an attempt to thwart Trump's ongoing "assault on the free press," the Globe wrote in its editorial Thursday.

Trump began denouncing mainstream media outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC as "fake news media" and "the enemy of the American people," soon after his inauguration in 2017.

Contributing: Mike Snider

.@SenSchumer & I have introduced a resolution that does just this. It affirms that the press is not the enemy of the people. And it reaffirms the vital role the free press serves to inform the electorate, uncover truth, act as a check & advance democratic norms & freedoms. — Senator Brian Schatz (@SenBrianSchatz) August 16, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com