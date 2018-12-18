What's on tap for the week ahead?

Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

"Grown-ish" returns for a second season Wednesday.

Tony Rivetti, Freeform

TV

Tune in: "Grown-ish" returns for a second season on Freeform on Wednesday, 8 EST/PST. Returning for her sophomore year, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) moves into an off-campus apartment with Ana and Nomi and has to adjust to life with roommates. She also reunites with Luca after a summer of keeping in touch through social media.

FILM:

Go to: "Escape Room" opens nationwide Friday. In the film, six strangers are invited to partake in a series of escape rooms with deadly consequences. The film stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani.

Longtime friends Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in "Night School."

Robert Deutsch, USAT

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: "Night School," starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, drops on Tuesday. Hart plays Teddy Walker who, due to circumstances, is forced to enroll in night school for his GED and Haddish plays his teacher, Carrie. The film's supporting cast includes Megalyn Echikunwoke, Taran Killam, Romany Malco, Rob Riggle, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ben Schwartz.

Netflix starts off the New Year with "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo."

Denise Crew/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Just in time for your New Year's resolutions, "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" premieres on Netflix Tuesday. The eight-episode series follows Kondo, author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," bringing her organizational prowess to help people who are at a clutter-filled crossroads and, according to Netflix, willing to "tackle the clutter holding them back to spark joy in their homes and transform their lives in emotional and surprising ways."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com