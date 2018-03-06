WASHINGTON — An arms-control organization that seeks to ban all nuclear weapons has offered to pay for North Korea's hotel stay at the June 12 summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

U.S. officials were seeking a discreet way to pay Kim's hotel bills because "the prideful but cash-poor pariah state" wants a foreign country to cover the costs, according to The Washington Post.

President Trump shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo watches upon departure after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018.

The summit will be held at the Fullerton, a neoclassical hotel on an island near the mouth of the Singapore River, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.

Kim and Trump plan to meet to discuss a possible end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program and a possible peace agreement to formally end the Korean War.

Trump on Friday said the summit is going to happen after receiving a letter from Kim that was hand-delivered to the White House by the North's envoy, Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol. Trump had canceled U.S. participation eight days earlier, citing "open hostility" by the North in public statements.

The Post cited two unnamed people familiar with the talks covering logistics for the summit. The United States is open to footing the bill but does not want Pyongyang to be insulted by such an offer, according to the report, so U.S. planners considered asking Singapore, the host country, to do so.

The State Department said it has not asked anyone to pay North Korea's bills.

"We are not paying for the DPRK (North Korea) delegation and we are not asking others to do so," Heather Nauert, acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, said in a statement.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), offered to pay the hotel cost for the summit.

Akira Kawasaki, a member of ICAN's International Steering Group, said the organization is willing to use money from its 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to help finance the costs.

“Our movement is committed to the abolition of nuclear weapons, and we recognize that this historic summit is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to work for peace and nuclear disarmament," Kawasaki said through a publicist. "The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize, and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world.”

ICAN is a Geneva-based coalition of several hundred global organizations and local peace groups that work with survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to share and publicize their stories.

Its supporters include Nobel laureates Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama, musician Herbie Hancock, artist Yoko Ono and actors Martin Sheen and Michael Douglas, according to ICAN's website.

