Tuesday was a night of battles and steals on "The Voice."

Four contestants were sent home, but two, Natasia Greycloud and Anthony Arya, will live to sing another day.

The first number of the night, Shawn Mendes' "Mercy" by Kymberli Joye and duo OneUp seemed to give the judges the most to talk about. But in the end, judge Kelly Clarkson sent Adam Bastien and Jerome Bell home.

Next up were Adam Levine's competitors Arya and Steve Memmolo. When Memmolo got the nod from Levine, Jennifer Hudson swooped in to grab 15-year-old Arya for her team.

Tyke James was up next beating out Jarred Matthew. And Chris Kroeze knocked out Mercedes Ferreira-Dias to be on Blake Shelton's team.

More: 'The Voice' contestant finally makes the show after auditioning since Season 1

In the final showdown of the night, Hudson teammates Mike Parker and Greycloud sang John Mayer's "Gravity." When they were finished, Clarkson turned to Hudson, gloating, "You are so screwed." And Hudson responded, "I know."

In the end, JHud chose Parker to stay on her team. As Greycloud was giving her thanks, Clarkson hit the "steal" button.

"The Voice" battles continue Monday at 8 EDT/PDT.

Related: 'The Voice' contestant finally makes the show after auditioning since Season 1

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com