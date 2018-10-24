A person walks past a newsstand with advertisements for the Mega Millions lottery, Oct. 23, 2018 in New York.

Lottery officials say someone has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions officials say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The massive jackpot is the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

The lucky player overcame miserable odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This would be the first Mega Millions jackpot winner in South Carolina, according to a historical listing on the MM website.

There were eight tickets sold in California that matched 5 of 6 numbers on Tuesday night. They were sold in Arcadia, Chatsworth, Norwalk, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Stockton.

Lottery fanatics can now turn their attention to Wednesday night’s $620 million Powerball prize.

