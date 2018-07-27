These amazing OLED and QLED TVs are seriously discounted this weekend

Usually, incredible deals on TVs only come late in the year when TV makers are getting ready to unveil their new models and for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. But Massdrop has been breaking the mold with some seriously impressive discounts on some incredible TVs. This weekend, there are two TVs on sale that we needed to tell you about.

The Samsung Q7F QLED TV and the LG B7A OLED TV are both crazy impressive, and they're similarly discounted right now.

Here's a closer look at each TV and why they're such good deals right now.

OLED vs. QLED: Which is right for you?

What's the difference between OLED and QLED? Truthfully, not very much that the average viewer really needs to worry about. They both give you seriously high-quality pictures. OLEDs, however, offer a better viewing experience from all angles, where QLEDs are best viewed head-on. So, if you have a large room, OLED is probably a better choice, but QLEDs and OLEDs are great for smaller viewing areas.

The LG OLED TV is one of our all-time favorites

It's hard to not be impressed by this stunning display of OLED power.

Our TV experts recently put the LG B7 through a series of stringent lab and real-life tests to see how it stacked up, and it left us impressed. We love the LG B7 TV for its rich picture quality—which stands up to more expensive OLED models¸—and its sleek design doesn't hurt either. Plus, it’s already the most reasonably priced OLED TV even at its original price of $2,300 and can usually be found for a stellar discount ($1,585) on Amazon.

And if you want a bigger TV, the 65-inch version is $300 less than usual as well, selling for $1,999.99. You can choose which size you want when you check out.

Get the 55-Inch LG B7A OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,299.99 (Save $275)

The Samsung Q7 QLED TV is equally impressive

This is actually the Q8, but the Q7 is virtually indistinguishable to the untrained eye.

After testing the Q7's sibling (the Q8) in our lab, our expert raved about the minimalist design, the bright picture quality, and extra features like “Ambient Mode,” which provides a nice picture-like background while in low power mode. Although the Q8's bright HDR picture doesn’t fare the best in dark rooms, we still think it’s a great TV for normal or bright lighting, and the Q7 is practically as good as the Q8.

We're confident this is a great TV, especially at this sale price. The Q7 originally cost $1,900 and is $100 off on Amazon, but Massdrop went one step further and dropped the price down to $1,400 this weekend. And if you want a bigger TV, the 65-inch is on sale for $1,900, and the 75-inch is down $3,000, both $500 lower than Amazon's typical sale prices. You can choose which size you want when you check out.

Get the 55-Inch Samsung Q7A QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,399.99 (Save $500)

It is important to note a few things about Massdrop. First, you have to create an account (it's free). Second, there tends to be a longer shipment timeframe. So, if you want a TV this week, you might have to spend a bit more and get one elsewhere. But if you're willing to wait, this savings is well worth it.

