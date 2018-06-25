— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

While Amazon hasn't yet announced the official date of Prime Day, rumors are swirling that it'll fall on or near July 17. As such, there's been a significant decline in deals on worthwhile items. While this bodes well for anyone waiting to see what discounts Prime Day will offer, it's not so great if you're looking to save money on something you need sooner than later.

Thankfully, there are still a handful of deals that are good enough to impress us, and they're on useful products. But, if you don't need to buy something right away, we do recommend adding what you need/want to your Amazon cart or wish list and waiting until Prime Day for the best shot at the best deals. In the mean time, here are the top deals we found on Amazon today.

1. Tools to make yard work something you look forward to

Yard work can seem like a chore, but it can also be fun, especially if you've got a good set of power tools and equipment to get the job done faster. Right now, Greenworks is running a Deal of the Day on a whole arsenal of lawn care tools, including a mower, a pole saw, a blower, a string trimmer, and a hedge trimmer.

They're all cordless and run on the same 80V battery (also on sale today), which can be used interchangeable so you don't need one battery for each tool. Some include the battery, some don't so pay attention to what you're getting. Greenworks' outdoor lawn equipment is always popular among our readers when it goes on sale, and these are the best prices we've seen on these products in about a year.

2. Extra-long lightning cables for convenient charging

A charging cable that's just to short to use comfortably while charging your phone is not a world-ender, but it is annoying. The best solution, aside from using your phone less and conserving the battery, is to get a cable that gives you more flexibility. Right now, Anker's discounting its 10-foot lightning cables in red, black, gold, and silver, but you'll need to use the code "ANKER454" at checkout.

I've been using these cables for the last few years and I love them. They're powerful enough to fast-charge (with the right adapter), and the braided nylon prevents fraying and splitting. I personally opted for the red cables and couldn't be happier, but the silver, gold, and black are just as nice.

Get the Anker Powerline+ II 10-Foot Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Save $6) with the code "ANKER454"

3. A new set of sheets with loads of positive reviews

Sleeping on a fresh, new set of sheets is hard to beat, and right now you can pick up a highly rated set in one of Amazon's Deals of the Day. These sheets are made of 100% Egyptian cotton and tout a 1000 thread count.We haven't seen the price drop this low for this sheet set since last September, and while $86 might seem like a lot to shell out for sheets, nearly 2,000 reviewers claim it's well worth the investment. They're soft, well made, and machine washable, and they come in a variety of colors. One buyer even said "these are some of the nicest sheets I've ever seen, let alone slept in."

Get the Thread Spread True Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set for $86.24 (Save $28.75)

4. The classic KitchenAid stand mixer

Whether you've got a wedding coming up or you're just ready to upgrade your baking game, you'll be delighted to know that the ever-popular KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale right now. You can get it for just $210 in a handful of fun colors, including almond, majestic yellow, cobalt blue, tangerine, pistachio, and persimmon. Considering the Artisan mixer usually sells for $300-$400 (depending on the color) this discount has us excited.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $209.99 (Save $80)

5. Cult-favorite water bottles

Drinking enough water every day can do wonders for your health. Staying hydrated is great for your energy levels, your skin, and your appetite. The easiest way to ensure you're on top of your intake is to keep a water bottle with you. Right now, there's a Deal of the Day on six different Contigo water bottles, many of which are down to their lowest prices in months. I had an older version of the Addison bottle a couple years ago and loved it until I lost it on the train. They're well-made, they don't leak, and they're large enough that you're not constantly refilling them.

