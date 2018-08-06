These deals are perfect for around the home.

iLife / Black+Decker

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Without work looming over us, there's ample time to do some extra shopping. But instead of heading to the stores, I prefer to do my shopping online. Not only do you not have to deal with crowds of people, but it's way easier to find deals online instead of going from store to store. This weekend, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals and price drops on products you already want—so why not get it and save some money in the process?

1. Himalayan salt lamps for ambiance

Feel the glow and relax.

Levoit

Himalayan salt lamps not only look absolutely gorgeous when they give a rose glow, but they also have plenty of soothing and calming properties. When lit, these salt crystal lamps emit negative ions that helps lower electromagnetic radiation, purify the air, and help you sleep better at night. Right now, you can get select Levoit salt lamps for up to 33% off on Amazon for today only.

2. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Get a good smelling home—no candles required.

InnoGear

Essential oil diffusers are swiftly becoming the new candle. They smell amazing, light up, and can be left running continuously for hours without worrying about burning your house down. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $5 less than the usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 and save $ 5

3. A popular drill for summer projects

Tackle all your home projects with a reliable drill.

Black+Decker

Whether you're building a deck or just hanging a picture on the wall, you're going to need a reliable drill to screw everything in place. This one from Black+Decker is a great option with an 11 position clutch, 20-watt voltage, and is lightweight enough to carry from place to place. Reviewers absolutely love it and right now, you can get it for 30% off for today only.

Get the Black+Decker Lithium Ion Drill/Driver for $34.49 and save $14.51

4. A portable charger for when you're on-the-go

Charge your device wherever you are.

Anker

There's nothing worse than when you're out and about or at a concert and you see your phone dip slowly dip into the red battery zone. Instead of setting it to airplane mode, just carry around a portable charger for a quick boost of power. This one from Anker can charge your iPhone up to five times, delivers 2.4 amps per port, and allows you to charge two devices at once, so you can give a friend some juice too.

Get the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger for $29.99 and save $6

5. A robot vacuum that also mops

Have this bot do your dirty work for you.

iLife

Want to know what's worse than having to vacuum your house all the time? Mopping it constantly. Thankfully, robot vacuums are now being fitted with mopping attachments, so not only do they keep things tidy in between deep cleanings, but they can also wash down your floors, too. We recently tested the iLife V8s and found that it got the job done, the mopping attachments were easy to use, and it's at a good value. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen, making it even more affordable.

Get the iLife V8s for $220.99 and save $39

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com