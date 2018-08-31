Upgrade your home and travel with today's deals.

As we gear up for the long weekend, many stores and retailers are offering some amazing sales for Labor Day for you to pursue on your days off. The best part about these sales? You don't even have to leave your house to get a great deal. Each and every day, Amazon has some great deals and price drops, but around the holidays there seems to be even more on sale. Whether you want to upgrade your smart home or get ready for an upcoming trip, there's something for everyone.

1. Our favorite smart bulbs

Make your home glow at a great price.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. These ones from Philips are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested because they're easy to set up, glow various colors, and work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Right now, they're down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $159.20 (Save $40.79)

2. An SD card when you need extra storage

Never run out of storage again.

SanDisk

Between taking photos on your last-minute vacation or working on projects as a video student, you're always going to need more memory for your camera. Instead of going back and figuring out what to delete, you should just stock up a few of these SanDisk SD cards. They come with 32GB of storage and right now, they're at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Get the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Class 10 SD Card for $11.71 (Save $1.10)

3. The best Keurig for a quick cup of joe

The easiest way to make coffee.

Keurig

I love my Keurig. I have no idea how to actually brew coffee and this machine makes a quick cup of coffee in the morning. The Keurig K575 is the best single pod coffee maker we've ever tested, and right now it's at the second lowest price we've ever seen. We loved this model because it has an easy-to-use touchscreen and a huge water tank, and brews a cup of joe in under a minute, so you can get on with your day.

Get the Keurig K575 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $130.84 (Save $49.15)

4. The best carry-on suitcase we've ever tested

Travel in style!

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

When you're traveling through the airport for a quick weekend trip, you need to make sure you have a good carry on suitcase. This one from Samsonite is one of the hottest carry-on luggage on the market. We loved this one because it has plenty of pockets for storage and its wheels moved easily over a variety of surfaces, making it perfect for dragging through an airport. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Samsonite Mightlight 2 Softside Spinner 21 for $109.99 (Save $33.19)

5. A fast wireless charging pad for some quick juice

Charge your phone—no cord required.

Anker

If you're not taking advantage of your phone's wireless charging capabilities than what are you doing? This wireless charging stand from Anker is a great choice. It can charge your phone 30% faster than other charging stands, it can charge through a case, and you can charge it vertically or horizontally, making it easy to check notifications or watch videos. Right now, you can take an extra $10 off if you click the little coupon button below the price.

Get the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Stand for $39.99 (Save $10)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

