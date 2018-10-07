These tech deals are at their lowest prices.

Happy Tuesday! With Prime Day slowly approaching, Amazon is already prepping shoppers with amazing deals with the leading Deals of the Day only available to those with Prime memberships. If you don't have it and don't want to pay for it, you can always get the free 30-day trial to get in on these savings. Hey, you're going to want it for Prime Day anyways. But if you don't particularly care for a Prime membership, there are still plenty of deals you can access too. And if you've already used up your free trial or just don't want to bother with all of that, there are still some good deals for everyone too. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen or add some new tech into your home, there's something for everyone.

1. An Echo Dot at an incredible price

Upgrade your home with the smallest Echo.

On Prime Day, Amazon will be having a ton of sales on their Echo and Fire devices. To get you excited, they're already offering the Echo Dot at its lowest price of the year right now. The Dot is perfect for bedrooms, apartments, or if you don't want to spend too much to access Alexa. I use mine in my apartment to set timers for my laundry, ask about the weather, and get a news rundown in the morning. Plus, you can ask Alexa about what deals are happening on Amazon, which is perfect for Prime Day.

Get the Echo Dot for $34.99 and save $15

2. Truly wireless earbuds for cord-free music

Our runner-ups are great for running.

True wireless earbuds are the best way to jam out to music without dealing with any pesky wires, unlike most wireless headphones that still have a wire running from 'bud to 'bud. After testing the best truly wireless earbuds, The Jabra Elite 65t is was our runner-up after the Apple Airpods. We liked them because they have good sound quality, a snug fit, good battery life, and a great wireless range. Although they're a bit uncomfortable if you leave them in for too long (like most truly wireless earbuds), they're still a great choice and are even compatibility with Amazon Alexa. Right now, they're available for the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 and save $40

3. The best cookware set we've ever tested

Every pan you'll need for cooking in one set.

If you're still cooking with your old cookware from college, it might be time for an upgrade. This 12-piece set from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it offers great quality at a reasonable price. The pans are easy to use and have good heat conductivity, and the set has everything you'll need to cook a meal. We already think it's a great value if it's just over $200, so at $188 this is a steal and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $187.99 and save $17.80

4. Our favorite toaster for the best toast

Crispy toast from a high-tech machine.

A toaster is essential in every household. I mean, how else are you going to get crispy toast and warm bagels? This toaster from Breville is the best one we've ever tested and we love how high tech this thing is. Instead of pulling down a lever to start toasting, you simply push a button and you select the setting by sliding a button on a hip LED-lighted control. Plus, it does a great job at, well toasting. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've seen.

Get the Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster for $118.95 and save $11

5. The best affordable smart switch

Never worry about forgetting to turn off a light again.

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is available for the lowest price we've ever seen, but only for Prime members. After testing a variety of smart switches, we gave this one the Best Value award because it almost scored just as high as our winner with a lower price and it works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. The one issue we had was that the app was a little buggy, but once you figure it out, it should be smooth sailing.

Get the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch for $27.99 and save $10

