Happy Hump Day! Thanks to the three day weekend, this week is just flying by. Although we're already halfway through the week, we may need a distraction to get us through those last few days—A.K.A. online shopping. Thankfully, Amazon has some great deals and price drops, so you can peruse the internet without breaking the bank. Right now, some of our favorite products are on sale for your kitchen and when you're on-the-go.

1. Our favorite way to sous vide food

Hone in on a new cooking skill.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

If you want to upgrade your dinner, you need to learn how to sous vide. This fancy way of cooking involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture whatever you're cooking. Seriously, it makes the best steak and marmalade. But in order to do so, you're going to need an immersion circulator. The Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker is the best one we've ever tested and right now, it's back down to its lowest price.

Get the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $79.99 (Save $69.01)

2. Headphones that actually stay in your ear

Molded headphones for the perfect fit.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

The worst part about running (or jamming) with headphones is that they usually won't stay in your ear. But these earbuds from Decibullz can be molded to your ears for the perfect fit. They're also one of the best earbuds we've ever tested because they have great sound and actually stay in your ears. Plus, they're down to their lowest price ever, making them a great option to replace the ones that came with your phone or just to have a spare pair lying around.

Get the Decibullz Contour Custom Fit Earphones for $19.99 (Save $10)

3. A bright flashlight at a great price

Withstand any weather in the dark.

Anker

After testing the best everyday carry flashlights, we gave Anker's LC40 ($19.99 on Amazon) our Best Value award and won an Editors' Choice award. But right now you can get the upgraded LC90 for the lowest price we've ever seen. It has all the same features we love, like a tough, waterproof exterior, bight lights, and a rechargeable battery. The LC90 is zoomable and has 900 lumens, more than double the LC40's 400 lumens, making it a great choice for when the power goes out or you're walking at night.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.49 (Save $5)

4. The best chef's knife we've ever tested

Craft the perfect charcuterie board with the best chef's knife.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

A lousy chef's knife isn't ideal for chopping vegetables and can lead to an injury if a dull blade slips. Instead, upgrade to our favorite chef's knife by Zwilling. This knife is our favorite because it aced all of our tests, can handle-heavy duty tasks like cutting butternut squash, and offers excellent precision. It's typically pretty pricey, but right now you can get it for one of it's lowest prices.

Get the Zwilling Pro 8" Chef's Knife for $89.95 (Save $40.04)

5. A travel mug for coffee on-the-go

Hot coffee, no spills.

Thermos

If you're a caffeine fiend, coffee (or tea!) when you first wake up is a necessity. But between morning commutes and early morning classes, there might not be enough time to stop at your morning coffee shop. That's why having a travel mug—like one of our favorites—is so great. We love this mug from Thermos because it's made up of durable stainless steel build, has an actual handle, and patented vacuum insulation that will stop spills in the car. Right now, it's at its lowest price in the color Midnight Blue.

Get the Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug for $19.95 (Save $4.05)

