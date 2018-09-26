Get great prices on things for your home and on-the-go.

One of the worst things in the world is thinking you're getting a good deal on something when in reality your not. Either it's a great price on a not-so-great product or a bad price on a great product. Each and every day, Amazon has plenty of deals and price drops that I sift through to make sure you're getting a good deal. Through price tracking and review reading, I try and find the best products at the best price. Today, we have a ton of favorites like an Instant Pot, a Dyson vacuum, and a great SD Card.

1. The favorite Instant Pot back in stock

Make dinner in an instant.

Instant Pot

During the school year, the Instant Pot is one of the easiest ways to whip up a quick and delicious dinner. This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get all of your cooking done in one place—and fast. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo was sold out yesterday, but right now, it's back in stock for $20 off. You can get the 8-quart model for just $10, which is the perfect size for families or making big batches of food. They're not the lowest prices we've ever seen and we're expecting the Instant Pot to drop even lower around Black Friday, but if you wanted one now, we still think it's a great price.

2. Headphones that won't fall out of your ears

Earbuds that won't budge.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

Despite all the advancements we've made with phones, the headphones that come with they typically stink and won't stay in your ears. But these earbuds from Decibullz can be molded to your ears at home for the perfect fit. That means no more readjusting or cursing when they slip out. They're also one of the best earbuds we've ever tested because they have great sound and actually stay in your ears. Plus, they're down to their lowest price ever, making them a great option to replace the ones that came with your phone or just to have a spare pair lying around.

Get the Decibullz Contour Custom Fit Earphones for $19.99 (Save $10)

3. A powerful vacuum to get through the school year

Get those hard to reach places.

Dyson

Between sports and falling leaves, there's a lot of dirt that is trekked through your home throughout fall. To get a head start on deep cleaning the constant mess, you may want to invest in a superior vacuum. Right now, Amazon is selling certified refurbished models of the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for just $199.99, which is a steal considering that these usually go for $275 and a new model costs more than $500.

This model uses ball technology to make easy to steer from place to place, can handle all surface types, and comes with plenty of attachments for those hard to reach places. Certified refurbished simply means they're manufacturer refurbished with limited or no wear and includes all the original accessories as well as a 6 month Dyson limited warranty, so you're basically getting a new vacuum at a much lower price.

Get the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $75.01)

4. A huge memory card so you never run out of storage

Enough memory to last you the school year.

Reviewed / Florence Ion

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, they're offering some great deals on memory storage products like SD cards, flash drives, external hard drives, and more. This includes the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Card, which is the best SD card we've ever tested. We loved this model because it had the fastest write speeds of all the SD cards we tried, making it ideal shooting photos in rapid succession, recording video, or adding some extra storage to your computer. Right now, you can get the 128 GB card for the lowest price we've ever seen, which will probably give you enough storage to last you the school year.

Get the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card for $38.65 (Save $20.54)

5. A popular drill for DIY projects

Get to work on that thing you said you'd do this summer.

Black+Decker

Whether you're thinking about starting a fall project or just need to tighten a loose screw, you're going to need a solid drill. This one from Black+Decker is pretty affordable and has an 11 position clutch, 20-watt voltage, and is lightweight enough to carry from place to place. Right now, you can knock $10 off its usual price tag.

Get the Black+Decker 20V Max Lithium Single Speed Drill/Driver for $39 (Save $10)

