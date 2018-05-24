ROME — With political novice Giuseppe Conte set to become Italy's next prime minister, reaction at home focuses on his balancing act to hold power, while allies and the European Union fear a collision course with the new anti-establishment government.

Conte, a relatively unknown lawyer picked as a compromise candidate, is charged with enacting a controversial populist, anti-migrant platform of the top two parties from the March 4 elections — the 5-Star Movement and the nationalist League.

Their victory as the top vote-getters comes amid the populist wave that resulted in Britain's Brexit referendum and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, both in 2016. Italy's election was marked by vulgar and bitter attacks against the political establishment, migrants and the European Union.

“Conte steps into an enormously difficult position,” said Javier Noriega, chief economist with Hildebrandt and Ferrar. More high-profile choices for prime minister may have been skipped over either because they were opposed by the coalition or because they recognized the extreme challenges Italy faces, he said.

Italy is about to become the first European Union country headed by a populist government, sparking jitters across the continent. The headline in The Times of London on Thursday said: “Alarm in Europe as Italy’s populists rise to power.” The Sun called Conte an “Unknown leader of bizarre Italian coalition.”

In Italy, reaction focused on how little is known about Conte or the disparate coalition he will head. The Italian center-right daily Il Foglio was harsh, proclaiming, “The Third Republic is Born as the World Laughs.” Il Fatto Quotidiano showed Conte on a tightrope under the headline, “The Acrobat.”

Conte’s first order of business will be to convince financial markets and foreign leaders — including those in the U.S. — not to fear a platform that includes reconsidering Italy’s role in the 19-nation euro currency zone, establishing a flat income tax, increasing pensions, ejecting hundreds of thousands of migrants and calling on the EU to write off $300 billion in Italian debt.

Markets reacted poorly after Conte's appointment on Wednesday after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“Investors expect a certain amount of instability and uncertainty from Italy, but recent developments have gone beyond that,” Noriega said.

Conte, 53, appeared to acknowledge worries about his new duties, saying he would “safeguard the interests of all Italians.”

“Don’t be surprised to see Conte depart soon for Paris, Berlin or Brussels to reassure European allies,” said Luca Verzichelli, a political scientist at the University of Siena. “The new government will have to start governing as soon as possible, and that is part of it.”

A day after meeting with Mattarella, Conte’s nomination was questioned amid allegations he lied about his academic credentials, but the parties backing him denied Conte lied and still backed him.

Verzichelli said one of Conte's biggest challenges will be balancing the interests of the two parties that back him. They both have populist elements but are not natural allies. The 5-Star Movement is Internet-savvy and anti-elite, while the League is right-wing and nationalistic — and Conte is not a member of either party.

“I want the next government to be successful, but it really seems strange that two parties so opposed to each other just pulled someone out of the woodwork to be prime minister,” said Jessica Adams, 37, a high school teacher from Cedar Key, Fla., who has lived in Italy 11 years. “It will be interesting to see what happens.”

Franco Vecoli, 27, a bike messenger who voted for the 5-Star Movement, said he wasn't worried about the party's extreme policies.

“It’s a negotiation. If you want five, you ask for 10,” Vecoli said. “Everybody has to compromise when they are in a coalition government. The new government will have to moderate some of its stances. I’m sure of it.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com