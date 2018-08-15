Attiyya Barrett

A group of young girls was asked to leave the gift shop at Jenkinson's Aqarium in Point Pleasant Beach.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - The employee at the Jenkinson's Aquarium gift shop who kicked out a group of young black girls has been fired, the company announced Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Jenkinson's media relations director Toby Wolf said the incident "does not reflect the core values of the boardwalk.

"In our 90-year history, Jenkinson’s has always been and will continue to be the place where people from all races, religions, ages, genders and cultures are welcome," Wolf said. "We are committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving our culture of diversity and inclusion. Jenkinson’s will also be conducting a diversity training program for its employees in the very near future to avoid this type of occurrence in the future."

Paterson, New Jersey resident Attiyya Barrett's video of the alleged bias incident went viral shortly after she posted it on Friday afternoon. It began when a group of young girls from Princess to Queenz, Barrett's outreach camp which provides weekly field trips, mentoring seminars and tutoring, walked into the Jenkinson's Aquarium gift shop.

A woman who Barrett later identified as the store "owner" kicked the girls out of the store, demanding they come back with a chaperone. When they did, the woman allegedly told the group they were "not welcome here."

In the video Barrett posted, the woman says she didn't know their chaperone — a 32-year-old woman, Barrett said — was an adult.

Barrett on Tuesday said she was "ecstatic" with news of the Jenkinson's employee's termination. Since Friday, the girls in Princess to Queenz have talked about it "almost every hour.

"I'm so excited to go to camp tomorrow and tell them their mission was accomplished, that this woman has learned you can't deal with children or people of color in this way," she said.

Barrett's original Facebook post was shared over 71,000 times since Friday afternoon. Travel review sites, such as Yelp, became inundated with comments lambasting Jenkinson's for the incident.

The Jenkinson's incident is only the most recent in a string of viral videos over the last year that aim to out alleged racist behavior.

A Memphis real estate investor was told by a neighbor to get off the property he'd recently purchased. A black Yale student, dozing off in the common area of her dormitory, had to prove to both a fellow student and campus police that she was a student and lived in the dormitory.

Most famously, Starbucks closed its stores in May to hold a one-day bias training after two incidents: In Philadelphia, an employee called the police on two black men who didn't make a purchase but wouldn't leave the store.

A few months earlier, a Starbucks employee in California denied bathroom access to a black man but allowed it for a white man. Neither was a paying customer.

