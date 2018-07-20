An inquisitive koala that animal rescuers in Australia said they've encountered multiple times before had to be saved yet again – this time from a fence at a power station this week, local media reported.

"It wasn’t a great start to the day for this curious 🐨 who got his head stuck in a fence at our Happy Valley substation," electricity distributor SA Power Networks wrote on social media, sharing a photo of the stuck marsupial.

After the animal was found, Fauna Rescue SA, a local animal rescue operation, worked to free the fury creature.

"(It) looks like he's crawled under the fence to go somewhere, as they do, and then sat up as he was under the fence and got his head caught," Fauna Rescue SA volunteer Sally Selwood told The Advertiser, an Adelaide, Australia, newspaper.

Selwood told The Advertiser the koala seemed "very confused" about how he came to be trapped. "But he didn't have the brains to bob back down again to get out," she added. "He looked like he's thinking, 'Who put this fence on my head?' "

But this wasn't rescuers' first run-in with this animal. Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the team knew they had previously encountered the koala because of a yellow tag on his ear, indicating that he'd been rescued before.

"He seems to be one that likes to get into trouble," she told the national broadcasting company.

Fauna Rescue SA first found the animal in 2016 "not very responsive" at the base of a tree, The Advertiser reported. Later that year, a car hit him.

After saving him from the fence, Fauna Rescue SA took the koala in for a check-up then released him into the wild, the power company said.

