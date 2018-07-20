— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Those of us who love watching movies and TV shows deserve the best viewing experience possible, right? Well, that quality can be found in an OLED TV. OLED TVs blow everything else out of the water with their incredible picture quality and viewing experience. However, their incredible features usually come with a pretty high price tag.

You need to hear about this sale

Luckily, every now and again there are sales that put these high-end TVs at far more reasonable prices, and Massdrop is one of the best places to find these deals. Right now, Massdrop has a $1,000 discount on the 55-inch LG B7 OLED Smart 4K TV. It's selling for $1,299.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The B7 originally cost $2,299.99, but typically sells for around $1,600. The only other time we saw it hit this price was on Memorial Day, so it might be a while before a deal this good comes up again.

We've tried this TV—it's great!

Our TV experts recently put the LG B7 through a series of stringent lab and real-life tests to see how it stacked up, and it left us impressed. We love the LG B7 TV for its rich picture quality, which stands up to more expensive OLED models, and its sleek design doesn't hurt either. Plus, it’s already the most reasonably priced OLED TV at its full price, making this deal a bargain we just had to tell you about.

To get this amazing deal, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time. Warning: The sale runs until Tuesday, but there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, now might be the time to go for it.

