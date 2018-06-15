USA TODAY Network food critics and reporters share Father's Day dining destinations, deals and freebies in time for the weekend. From dollar beers in Arizona to brunch bucks in Indianapolis and gift card promotions nationwide, there's a dining deal near you. Plus, browse last-minute gifts like a barrel-aged cocktail kit.
See where to eat, celebrate Dad and save in this week's top tweets. Follow @usatodayeats for food inspiration and daily dining news.
Father's Day: Here are some over-the-top gifts for him
Kimpton Onyx hotel in Boston has partnered with Tuckamore Aviation to offer a “Hover Boston” helicopter tour over the city.
01 / 16
Kimpton Onyx hotel in Boston has partnered with Tuckamore Aviation to offer a “Hover Boston” helicopter tour over the city.
01 / 16
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com