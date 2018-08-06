Following the news of Anthony Bourdain's passing, USA TODAY Network food critics, reporters and editors share their past interviews and fondest memories of the chef, TV host and outspoken activist.
In an October interview about the premiere of his documentary, WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, Bourdain advised us, "If you want to get to know the real anyplace, you have to start with the food."
From his insights on the American destinations he visited, to the impact he had on chefs across the country and his activism beyond restaurant culture, here's how Bourdain is being celebrated, remembered and mourned in this week's top tweets.
Remembering Anthony Bourdain: 1956-2018
Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010.
