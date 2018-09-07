A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Saturday, and died, police said.

The toddler's parents were not home during the shooting in Fresno, California, but two adults were at the house, Fresno Police Department's Rob Beck told ABC30. The Fresno Bee reports those adults were the father's fiancee and a friend.

When officers arrived Saturday afternoon, the toddler was still breathing, but despite "intense life-saving efforts," doctors were unable to save him, police told Central Valley TV stations.

It wasn't immediately clear who owns the firearm and why the child had it. The child was in a bedroom when he shot himself with the gun, ABC30 reports.

"If you have firearms in the home, they need to be locked and out of reach of children," Beck told ABC30.

California law requires guns to have an approved locking device. If a child is injured or dies from a gun that isn't safely stored, the gun owner could be found guilty of a misdemeanor or a felony.

More: Child finds handgun in sofa, fires a shot in Indiana Ikea

More: 2 school shootings, 2 different gun debates: Unlike Parkland, Santa Fe response is more muted

Fresno Police have obtained a search warrant to process the home where a toddler fatally shot himself. They say the parent was not home at the time of the shooting, but two family friends were. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/X8vIWUuO0j — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 8, 2018

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com