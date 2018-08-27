Japanese automaker Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber and striking a partnership with the ride-hailing app company to pursue self-driving vehicles.

The companies will launch a self-driving car pilot by 2021, though they did not say where it would occur.

The deals reflect Toyota's urgency to deliver autonomous vehicles following CEO Akio Toyoda's recent proclamation that the company's future is at stake as transportation barrels toward a revolution.

The development also reflects Uber's need to reorient its strategy following a deadly crash that called the company's self-driving vehicle systems into question.

The partnership between the two companies began in 2016 when Toyota first announced it was collaborating with Uber on vehicle leasing options. Toyota's financial arm first invested in Uber at that point.

In the new deal, engineers will incorporate technology from both companies into Toyota vehicles designed for deployment on Uber's network.

The vehicles — which will initially be Sienna minivans — will be "owned and operated by mutually agreed upon third-party autonomous fleet operators," Toyota said.

That answers a key question in the autonomous vehicle realm — whether automakers, ride-sharing companies or some external company will take responsibility for upkeep and regulatory compliance.

The announcement marks the latest in a series of partnerships between traditional automakers and tech companies to advance self-driving cars.

For example, General Motors has invested in Uber rival Lyft, while Fiat Chrysler has provided vehicles to Google car company Waymo.

Waymo has said it will soon begin offering rides to consumers, while GM has said it will begin by the end of 2019.

Uber had been testing semi-autonomous vehicles in Arizona but ended tests there after one of its vehicles killed a woman who was crossing the street with her bicycle.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been considering next steps for the company's self-driving car project ever since the accident in March.

“The deal is the first of its kind for Uber, and signals our commitment to bringing world-class technologies to the Uber network,” Khosrowshahi said Monday in a statement. “Our goal is to deploy the world’s safest self-driving cars on the Uber network, and this agreement is another significant step towards making that a reality."

Asked about the Uber crash at the New York auto show in March, Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz said self-driving cars will save many lives, but "the reality is there will be mistakes along the way."

"A hundred or 500 or a thousand people could lose their lives in accidents like we’ve seen in Arizona," he said.

The question is whether it's worth it if self-driving cars also avert tens of thousands of deadly accidents every year.

Lentz said Americans aren't yet ready to accept that paradigm.

"That’s really going to slow down the adoption of autonomous driving," he said.

Toyota's $500 million investment values Uber at $72 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Uber did not respond to a request seeking confirmation of that figure, and Toyota declined to comment on it.

