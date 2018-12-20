Tips and tricks all travelers should know Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip. How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating. How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails. How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan. Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org. How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category. How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth. How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing. What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim. How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission. How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry. How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter. How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake. How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen. How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone." How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations. How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier. How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage. How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing. How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel. How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist. How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge. How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits. How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it. What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking. How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars. How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system. How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March. How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car. How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Getting into a timeshare is easy. Getting out isn't.

Kathie Asaro knows that. She recently decided that her Rancho Mirage, California, timeshare, which she paid off years ago, wasn't worth keeping.

"It didn't fit my lifestyle," says Asaro, a retired sales manager from Foster City, Calif.

Just one problem: There was no way out. Her contract, like most timeshare agreements, had a perpetuity clause. When she phoned the timeshare company to request that it take back her unit, a representative cheerfully informed her she was stuck with her condo and the $1,300 in annual maintenance fees forever. If she failed to pay her maintenance fees, the company politely threatened to report her to a credit agency.

She's not alone. A University of Central Florida (UCF) study found that 85 percent of timeshare owners who go to contract regret their purchase. That's a lot of unhappy timeshare owners. And lately, they've been asking me if those perpetuity clauses really are forever.

They're not.

"Getting out of a timeshare is considerably more difficult than getting in," says Lisa Ann Schreier, author of the book "Timeshare Vacations For Dummies." "But it's possible."

First, a reality check: No one wants you to be unhappy with your timeshare, especially the timeshare industry. "We want to ensure that timeshare owners have the option to exit their timeshare in a safe and transparent way," says Peter Roth, a spokesman for the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), a trade group that represents timeshare developers.

The industry's own surveys show almost the exact opposite of the UCF study, suggesting 85 percent of all timeshare owners are happy with their purchases. If you're among the 15 percent who want to invoke the escape clause, you can ask your timeshare company, hire a lawyer or sell your timeshare through a third party.

How to negotiate your way out of a timeshare

Asaro's case is instructive. She phoned her timeshare monthly, starting in 2017, asking for a voluntary surrender. The answer was always a cordial "no." Representatives explained to her that her timeshare was hers for the rest of her life.

"I would also explain very slowly that I had no intention of ever paying the maintenance fee," she says. Failing to pay the maintenance fee meant the timeshare would eventually foreclose, which meant paying a lawyer. "Why not just take it now, voluntarily, with no legal expense?" she says.

She ignored the timeshare company's threats to "ruin" her credit rating and simply stopped paying her maintenance fees. A month later, her timeshare company relented, agreeing to release her from her contract.

"I promptly printed the attached documents they emailed, got them notarized, and completed the transaction before they could change their mind," she says.

This option, commonly referred to as a deedback, isn't well known. Diamond Resorts, Marriott and Wyndham offer them. But according to Jeff Weir, the chief correspondent for RedWeek, an online listing platform for timeshare sales and rentals, they aren't well publicized.

"It’s all like a black ops program – off the books," says Weir, a Marriott timeshare owner himself.

Well, almost.

How to litigate your way out of a timeshare

Another way out: Hire an attorney. That's what Peggy Bendel did when she couldn't escape her timeshare. She contacted the company within the rescission period, a cooling-off period that allows you to cancel the purchase without any penalty, but the timeshare company wouldn't let her out of the contract.

"They dragged out the process for nearly three months, offering various alternatives that would let them keep our money, which they are forbidden to do," says Bendel, who owns a marketing firm in Tucson, Arizona. Finally, she hired a law firm to help her pull the "escape" cord.

The law firm said it would take another 9 to 10 months before she got her money. "The whole process has been a nightmare," she says.

Tom Harriman, an attorney based in Santa Barbara, California, says sometimes it takes a professional to extricate yourself. He recalls a client with an unwanted timeshare in the Bahamas.

"First, we asked the timeshare company to buy it back," he says. "They refused. Then we offered to give it back. They refused."

Finally, he advised his client to stop paying the $1,500 annual maintenance fee. The timeshare company took the unit back. Harriman cautions that dumping a timeshare in this way can be risky, because the timeshare company could report your default to a credit agency.

"If you are about to buy or refinance a house or car, do that first," he says. "Then dump the timeshare."

How to sell your timeshare

ARDA’s Resort Owners’ Coalition, a group that represents timeshare owners, can connect you with a list of professional licensed real estate brokers that specialize in timeshares.

"There is also the option to utilize advertising platforms which offer for sale by owner postings," says ARDA's Roth. "Many of these platforms partner with brokers and title companies to help facilitate the transaction."

But Schreier warns that option is a minefield for consumers.

"There are a seemingly never-ending number of companies and organizations that claim to be able to get you out of your timeshare," she says. "I don’t like generalizations so I’ll say that 99 percent of them don’t do what they say they will, or worse, are out-and-out scams."

If you list your timeshare for sale, she says it’s important to understand that the price someone is willing to pay for it on the secondary market is "nowhere close" to what you paid for it. Also, selling is only an option if the timeshare is paid in full and the maintenance fees are current.

Most important, according to Schreier and other experts: Never ever pay someone upfront in exchange for a promise to sell your timeshare, and don't engage with anyone who contacts you first, offering to sell your property.

Do this before you buy a timeshare

• Ask yourself: Is a timeshare right for me? "Consumers should always choose to purchase a vacation that fits their lifestyles," says Jon Zwickel, president of the Canadian Vacation Ownership Association, a group that represents timeshare developers and other entities in Canada. He says the reason the secondary timeshare market is flooded with unsold inventory is that people never anticipated that their circumstances would change. Ask yourself: Where do I plan to be in 10 years? Or 20?

• Read the contract carefully. Don't be hurried through the process, and always take time to read the contract carefully, especially the cancellation clauses. "Unfortunately, your right to cancel is usually only available immediately after the closing and only for a very limited amount of time," says Vincent Averaimo, a partner with Milford Law who specializes in timeshares. "It can range from three days to two weeks."

• Remember, getting out won't be easy. Even if you take all the advice in this story, a timeshare purchase may still be difficult to exit, says RedWeek's Weir. He cautions that the lack of "a secondary market that would enable people to get out of lifetime contracts without getting scammed by third-party predators," makes the process more fraught for consumers. You need to know that before you buy.

A dream destination for every month in 2019 January: Denver. Average airfare: $228. Average hotel costs: $132. Average temperature: 46 degrees. Put Denver on your list of places to visit in 2019. If you love to ski, winter is the best time to visit the Mile High City — Denver is the world’s largest après ski town. During January, you can also channel your inner cowboy at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, or grab a beer at the Denver Winter Brew Fest. And it’s the cheapest month to visit the state of Colorado. February: Chicago. Average airfare: $215. Average hotel costs: $67. Average temperature: 26 degrees. Chicago is one of the best places to visit in 2019, and it can make for an ideal snowy escape in February. While there, you can snap a snowy selfie with the famous “Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park, visit the polar bears at the Lincoln Park Zoo, go snowshoeing with a city backdrop or go ice skating at Maggie Daley Park. Avoid visiting the Windy City in December — it’s the most expensive time to visit the state of Illinois. March: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Average airfare: $794. Average hotel costs: $30. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s no shortage of things to see and do in Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the best places to travel to in 2019. For starters, you can visit the iconic Petronas Towers, stroll and shop in the colorful Chinatown area, and explore the historic Batu Caves. April: Reno, Nevada. Average airfare: $308. Average hotel costs: $90. Average temperature: 51 degrees. This northern Nevada city is best known for its gambling, but there’s plenty else to do in “The Biggest Little City,” from shopping to dining to taking an art tour. If you’re a fan of live music, you can catch a Steven Wright or Old Dominion concert when you visit in April. May: Bogota, Colombia. Average airfare: $484. Average hotel costs: $49. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Bogota is one of the best places to travel to next year. It’s rich in history, particularly in La Candelaria, which is the city’s downtown area. Museums, restaurants, bars and hotels inhabit preserved colonial buildings in this cultural center. May is the warmest time to visit the South American city. June: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Average airfare: $482. Average hotel costs: $99. Average temperature: 81 degrees. Whether your ideal vacation involves relaxing on the beach, walking through botanical gardens, exploring urban areas or even skydiving, you can do it in Puerto Vallarta. June is the start of turtle releasing season, during which you can release a baby turtle from the sand to the sea. July: Charleston, South Carolina. Average airfare: $412. Average hotel costs: $236. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s a little something for everyone in Charleston. If you’re a history buff, you can explore the plantations and other historic sites. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you can hit the beach or go on an eco-tour. If you’re a foodie, you can go on a culinary tour or visit a distillery. And if you’re an art lover, there are plenty of galleries to peruse and theaters to catch a show at. Summer is the best time to visit if you want to really enjoy the sandy beaches, and July is the cheapest time to visit this popular U.S. destination. August: New Orleans. Average airfare: $321. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 83 degrees. New Orleans can be an affordable city to visit in August. Free and cheap things to do include walking around the picturesque French Quarter, eating a famous po’boy sandwich, going for a streetcar ride and taking a self-guided cemetery tour. September: Orlando, Florida. Average airfare: $244. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 81 degrees. If you’re planning a Disney World vacation, September is one of the best months to go. During this month, you’ll get Orlando’s lowest hotel rates of the year, plus you’re there in time for Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival. The weather is hot, but the water parks are still open so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to cool down. October: Mexico City. Average airfare: $351. Average hotel costs: $86. Average temperature: 62 degrees. October marks the end of the rainy season in Mexico City, so it’s the perfect month to explore all the city has to offer. The capital city is home to a high concentration of museums, the must-see Bosque Chapultepec forest and tens of thousands of restaurants to explore after working up an appetite climbing the local pre-Hispanic pyramids. November: Dublin. Average airfare: $670. Average hotel costs: $81. Average temperature: 44 degrees. Dublin is home to gorgeous outdoor spaces, rich historical sites and more. Popular attractions include the Guinness Storehouse, Kilmainham Gaol, the Little Museum of Dublin and Marsh’s Library. The fall tends to be relatively mild in Dublin, and hotels are more affordable than they are during the warmer summer months. December: Cairo. Average airfare: $717. Average hotel costs: $68. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Cairo is a blend of old and new, home to both ancient wonders like the pyramids and bustling city streets. Winter is the most popular time to visit the Egyptian city, when the weather is much more forgiving than in the brutally hot summertime.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com