If President Donald Trump hasn’t been brushing up on his Russian in anticipation of his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin, it may not be a problem. If he has, he may not want to look out of his helicopter as he flies to see British Prime Minister Theresa May at her country estate on Friday.

That’s because an artist has turned part of a field along the route into a 650-foot-wide crop circle containing the word “Trump” — and a vulgarity written in Russian.

According to the local Bucks Herald newspaper, the circle, which was completed on Sunday about 40 miles northwest of central London, is at Moat Farm in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, directly on the flight path to the nearby Chequers estate, which is the official country home of British prime ministers.

Aylesbury Vale artist has a message for Donald Trump ahead of his visit to the area on Friday... https://t.co/knUskWVeYl — Bucks Herald (@bucks_herald) July 11, 2018

The owner of the farm, who requested anonymity, told the Herald that he was approached by an artist, whom he would not name, “to use one of my crop fields.”

"They were specifically looking for one in the flight path that Donald Trump will take when he comes to the U.K. this week,” he added.

"There was a financial transaction, I won't say how much but it was remuneration for the damaged crops, which won't be salvageable."

According to The Russian Blog, a website that discusses translations, the word in question means “whore,” but is often used more broadly. “It is considered to be a general-purpose insult to anyone, so it may be used with both women and men,” it added.

More: Trump's Europe trip: Where he's going on his 7-day visit with NATO allies and Putin

More: Thousands set to protest Trump's visit to London, but he may not see them

More: What to expect when the Trumps meet Queen Elizabeth II at her favorite castle

More: May says U.S., Britain have 'opportunity to lead, together, again'

“A lot of planning and drawing was involved by the experts who made it,” photographer Henry Matthews, who took pictures of it with a drone, told Metro, a national newspaper. “All in all, it took about two weeks to design, and over 12 hours to make on a sweltering day.”

When asked his feelings about Trump, the farmer said he had none.

"A lot of people have asked me this, but my thoughts on Trump are completely neutral. For me it was a transaction between myself and the artist."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com